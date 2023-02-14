CNN Is Getting Roasted For Getting Canada's Minister Of Defence Wrong & It's So Cringe (PHOTO)
"I am not sure that CNN knows where Canada is." 🙃
CNN recently made an unfortunate error regarding Canada's Minister of Defence, Anita Anand, and the people of Twitter are thoroughly roasting them for it.
On Monday, February 13, the broadcaster teased Anand as a guest ahead of her appearance on CNN This Morning and unfortunately showed a picture of a different Anita Anand.
The Anita Anand they shared a picture of, who is a presenter on BBC, called them out on the issue while quote-tweeting a person who took a picture of the mixup.
"Hey @CNN - I’m not, and never have been Canadian minister of National Defence... I’m used to getting @AnitaAnandMP tweets but now this is happening... And not for the first time..." the British Anand wrote.
In response, people shared some critiques of the American organization.
"I am not sure that CNN knows where Canada is," wrote one Twitter user.
"In fairness to CNN, both Anitas have dark hair," said another sarcastically. "Good research team they have."
"Well that’s a whole new level of oops," tweeted one user.
Another took the opportunity to post about the "real" Canadian Minister of Defence, Stephanie Labbé, a Canadian athlete and Olympian who played as a goalkeeper.
As for the British Anand, the annoying mixup doesn't even seem to benefit her.
When someone asked if she accidentally gets the Canadian Anand's fees, she had this to say:
"That would be nice... so far only people shouting at me about tanks and aliens..."
As for the Canadian Anand, she hasn't commented on the situation, but the gaffe is particularly embarrassing as she has been on CNN a few times.
Hopefully, they check which Anand is which next time!