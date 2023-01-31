Canadians Were Asked What They View As Their 'Largest Threat' & Of Course The US Came Up
Ever wondered what most Canadians view as the largest threat to the country?
A Redditor recently posed the question, and many of the answers led straight to Canada's neighbouring country.
On the Reddit thread r/AskACanadian, someone recently asked the question, "What do Canadians view as the largest threat to their nation?"
And the thread amassed over 400 comments in just three days.
While what is considered a threat in Canada seems a bit vague, there were some common themes. In particular, there seemed to be a concern with the U.S.'s political divide and how it might be affecting Canada.
"For me? American obsession and division with politics. It’s spilling over to us and it’s going to do as much damage here as it does in the U.S.," is how one Reddit comment – which got over 570 upvotes – put it.
"This is a big issue because of how it affects multiple facets of our country," another Redditor agreed.
"For example, reasonable action on climate change. The rhetoric on this is increasingly influenced by what Americans think and want and not Canadians."
"Definitely this," another Redditor stated. "And it’s worse than ever now with no end in sight."
Quite a few others mentioned Canada's increasingly divisive politics as something they considered a rising threat.
"Honestly it's how divisive everything's becoming, it feels like there is no middle ground anymore you're either an extreme in one regard or another.
"As someone who can see good points in kinda every group, sh*t gets confusing sometimes," one Redditor stated.
This isn't the first time it's been noted that Canadian politics might be influenced by the U.S.
According to a recent study by Eurasia Group, Canada's political polarization was noted as a "political risk" coming from the U.S.
However, it's important to note that our neighbours are not the only "threat," according to Canadians.
Quite a lot of comments stated that health care was one of the biggest problems.
"In the short term, the collapse of public health care system due to overwork and underfunding," is what one Reddit comment stated that got upvoted over 130 times,
A few others pointed out issues like corporate greed, inflation, and rising real estate prices.
All in all, suffice it to say that there are quite a few issues concerning Canadians these days.
A few people were also able to find the humour in the situation, though.
From "the declining quality of Tim Hortons" to "rising egg costs," the answers did vary quite a bit.
One person kept it real by reminding people who the real enemy out there is.
"Cobra chickens aka the Canadian geese," one Redditor joked in response to the question.
They aren't wrong!
