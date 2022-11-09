A Canadian Tweeted How It Felt To Watch US Elections & The Responses Are So Divided
"I figure Canada looks at us like that one neighbor that the whole neighborhood is talking about."
On the evening of the midterm elections, a Canadian took to social media and expressed how it feels to watch the U.S. elections nowadays.
The account, @patdubois, wrote: "As a Canadian, this is how it feels watching American elections these days."
He attached a graphic that looked like the Democratic vote vs. the Republican vote, with results at 50.1% and 49.9% respectively. On the blue side, it showed a puppy, with the caption, "everyone gets a puppy." On the red side, it showed someone sitting on the toilet with the caption, "diarrhea forever."
\u201cas a Canadian, this is how it feels watching American elections these days\u201d— Pat Dubois \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Pat Dubois \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1667921967
His publication has over 268.1K likes and thousands of comments full of mixed emotions.
One American replied, saying "Imagine how it feels being here."
"This is accurate. I figure Canada looks at us like that one neighbor that the whole neighborhood is talking about. The one that nobody really likes, but tolerates us to make sure our dog doesn’t poop on your lawn. 😞," another user agreed.
\u201c@patdubois This is accurate. I figure Canada looks at us like that one neighbor that the whole neighborhood is talking about. The one that nobody really likes, but tolerates us to make sure our dog doesn\u2019t poop on your lawn. \ud83d\ude1e\u201d— Pat Dubois \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Pat Dubois \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1667921967
However, not everyone was too keen on the Canadian's feelings about American politics.
One citizen published a video of a man throwing something in the trash with the caption, "as an American, this is how it feels reading Canadian opinions about our elections these days."
\u201c@patdubois as an American, this is how it feels reading Canadian opinions about our elections these days\u201d— Pat Dubois \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Pat Dubois \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1667921967
Even other Canadians entered the chat. One tweeted that they feel the same way as the original creator and he doesn't understand why America is so "OBSESSED" with elections.
"As another Canadian... I can agree with this. I just can't understand how OBSESSED the U.S. is with elections. Like, they seem to be having one every 2 months. They just finish one election cycle and there's another one starting," the tweet read.
Whatever the feelings might be, some states still haven't come to a conclusive result and might have to continue into runoff elections to be decided on December 6.