Over 1.9M Georgians Voted For Herschel Walker & Twitter Is 'Embarrassed' For The State

It is likely headed to a runoff, which will have results in December.

Florida Associate Editor
Herschel Walker. Right: Raphael Warnock.

@teamherschel2022 | Instagram, @raphaelwarnock | Instagram

The Georgia election result for Senate between gubernatorial candidate Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock is undecided. The votes have been neck-in-neck, and both received over 1.9 million supporters.

Since neither contender received over 50% of the votes yet, it will likely move to a runoff campaign with another election day on December 6.

Just one look at Twitter users' reactions, and it's complete and utter shock. One user even wrote that she was "so disappointed & embarrassed" for her state.

"Last night, Raphael Warnock quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., while Herschel Walker quoted Ricky Bobby. Georgia, why is this so hard???" a person tweeted.

Warnock is currently leading the votes by about 30,000 but it's not enough to be considered over half of the state.

Oscar and Emmy award winner Travon Free also spoke out in support of the incumbent competitor.

"A buffoon like Herschel Walker leading Warnock is proof republicans are completely full of shit on moral issues they clutch their pearls around like abortion. They only care about power as always," he published.

Actress Malynda Hale also spoke out on the social media platform and published a tweet in disbelief at the current results.

She wrote: "Y’all really out here voting for Herschel Walker? Are you kidding me? And have the nerve to say you care about this country?"

Despite the strong reactions online, the candidate is just about equal in the race with Georgia's current senator. The COO for the Georgia Secretary of State tweeted that it's "safe to say" we won't see a result until early December.

    Jenna Kelley
    Florida Associate Editor
    Jenna Kelley is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on trends and celebrities in Florida and is based in Miami-Fort Lauderdale in Florida.
