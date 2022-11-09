Over 1.9M Georgians Voted For Herschel Walker & Twitter Is 'Embarrassed' For The State
It is likely headed to a runoff, which will have results in December.
The Georgia election result for Senate between gubernatorial candidate Herschel Walker and current Senator Raphael Warnock is undecided. The votes have been neck-in-neck, and both received over 1.9 million supporters.
Since neither contender received over 50% of the votes yet, it will likely move to a runoff campaign with another election day on December 6.
Just one look at Twitter users' reactions, and it's complete and utter shock. One user even wrote that she was "so disappointed & embarrassed" for her state.
"Last night, Raphael Warnock quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., while Herschel Walker quoted Ricky Bobby. Georgia, why is this so hard???" a person tweeted.
\u201cLast night, Raphael Warnock quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., while Herschel Walker quoted Ricky Bobby. \n\nGeorgia, why is this so hard???\u201d— Regina Mack (@Regina Mack) 1667996018
Warnock is currently leading the votes by about 30,000 but it's not enough to be considered over half of the state.
Oscar and Emmy award winner Travon Free also spoke out in support of the incumbent competitor.
"A buffoon like Herschel Walker leading Warnock is proof republicans are completely full of shit on moral issues they clutch their pearls around like abortion. They only care about power as always," he published.
\u201cA bafoon like Herschel Walker leading Warnock is proof republicans are completely full of shit on moral issues they clutch their pearls around like abortion. They only care about power as always.\u201d— Travon (@Travon) 1667965609
Actress Malynda Hale also spoke out on the social media platform and published a tweet in disbelief at the current results.
She wrote: "Y’all really out here voting for Herschel Walker? Are you kidding me? And have the nerve to say you care about this country?"
\u201cY\u2019all really out here voting for Herschel Walker? Are you kidding me? And have the nerve to say you care about this country?\u201d— Malynda Hale (@Malynda Hale) 1667964052
Despite the strong reactions online, the candidate is just about equal in the race with Georgia's current senator. The COO for the Georgia Secretary of State tweeted that it's "safe to say" we won't see a result until early December.