These Celebrities Congratulated Raphael Warnock For Winning The Georgia Senate Race
"Congratulations!!!! Phew!!!! Thank God!!"
After a close 2022 Midterm Elections, the Georgia Senate Race was pushed to a runoff campaign and the votes were counted on December 6. Senator Raphael Warnock was elected for a second term and so many celebrities sent him public congratulations.
From Hollywood's Kerry Washington to Bravo's Phaedra Parks, various different stars came out to show their support for their representative in the Senate, Reverend Warnock.
A lot of A-listers also endorsed him during his Midterm campaign, and even Jermaine Dupri validated him in the runoffs, so it was no surprise the entertainment industry sent him well wishes after his victory was announced.
Phaedra Parks
Former cast member of TheReal Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra Parks, commented on Warnock's Instagram post, "Thank you Jesus 👏🏾🙌🏾 Congratulations 🎉 🏆."
She also uploaded a photo of the two of them on a balcony with the caption, "six more years," and congratulated the Senator a second time.
Ariana DeBose
From Hamilton to West Side Story, triple-threat Ariana DeBose replied to the Senator's Instagram with three purple heart emojis, "💜💜💜."
Just three weeks ago, she found out West Side Story was nominated for a Grammy and now the Academy Award winner announced she will be performing in London for a concert in April.
Kerry Washington
Actress, Kerry Washington, commented with a bunch of praying hand emojis on Warnock's social media page.
The Little Fires Everywhere lead is quite vocal about her political stance on her Instagram timeline and even published a photo with the Senator urging people to vote before the results were announced.
Bobby Berk
Queer Eye's home decorator, Bobby Berk, shared his support, as well, sharing a bunch of clapping hand emojis.
The reality celeb will be returning to the show for the seventh season that will take place in New Orleans, LA.
Padma Lakshmi
Bravo's Top Chef host, Padma Lakshmi, published in the second-term Senator's comment section, "Congratulations!!!! Phew!!!! Thank God!!"
The culinary artist is not only vocal about her tasty meals but also reveals her stance on social media about certain political topics, such as abortion.
Brad Goreski
Canadian-American fashion stylist Brad Goreski posted clapping emojis to Warnock's victory photo.
Goreski has been a recurring judge on Canada's Drag Race but took the time to make a public note to the newly elected American Senator.
Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton is a worship singer and husband to host, Adrienne Bailon. Though Bailon hasn't expressed her public thoughts on Warnock's win, Houghton made sure to write something.
"God is Good !!!! Well done Sir. Never seen anyone work harder !!! God Bless," the comment read.
Piper Perabo
Some might recognize her from Coyote Ugly, others from Yellowstone, Piper Perabo is active on her social accounts about politics and she thanked Senator Warnock online.
Her Instagram is very politically forward and her last post was a graphic urging Georgians to vote.
Tamar Braxton
R&B superstar Tamar Braxton wished the new Georgia leader congratulations.
Braxton recently has been traveling and touring the country performing her old hits and teaming up with her old colleagues in the industry.
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin is the star of the classic film, "The Princess Bride." He also has become widely popular on social media, from Instagram to TikTok.
The celebrity wrote a simple "thank you" on Warnock's post. His comment received over 225 likes.
Monyetta Shaw
Monyetta Shaw is Ne-Yo's ex-wife and has recently starred on some episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
"YES!!!!!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽💙💙 Congratulations!!" The Georgia resident commented on the Senator's photo.