These Celebrities Endorsed This Georgia Candidate For The 2022 Midterm Elections
Their work isn't done just yet.
American citizens got to vote in the Midterm elections yesterday and the Georgia results are currently undecided since the incumbent candidate, Raphael Warnock, and the Republican candidate, Herschel Walker, have received a near equal amount of votes.
Some celebrities are stepping up to the plate to endorse who they feel Georgians should choose, and now it's "safe to say" there's likely a runoff election, according to Gabriel Sterling (COO of the Georgia Secretary of State).
These A-listers have made videos on social media and rallied behind who they feel is the best fit for Georgia's representation in the Senate, so we compiled a list of the supporters of the candidates still in the running.
LeBron James for Raphael Warnock
In a video published the day before Election Day to Warnock's account, LeBron James said publicly said that Warnock is the candidate to elect.
"Obviously, tomorrow is election day and there is only one choice when voting for senator and that's Raphael Warnock," the Lakers player mentioned.
Lin-Manuel Miranda for Raphael Warnock
According to AP News, on October 19, Lin-Manuel Miranda showed up to a rally for Raphael Warnock in order to help him secure the Latino vote.
The event was at a beer garden in downtown Atlanta, and the star was seen shaking hands on stage with the current Senator.
Jamie Foxx for Raphael Warnock
Jamie Foxx didn't outright endorse the candidate, however, he urged people to vote and Raphael Warnock reposted his video showing rapport between the two.
"Much love to my brother @iamjamiefoxx. VOTE!!! 🗳️," the current Senator captioned.
Martin Sheen for Raphael Warnock
According to Newsweek, Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen's father, addressed in an email that if Warnock loses, it paves the way for a second Trump era, something Sheen said would be "worse".
The exact quote reads as follows:
"If Catherine Cortez Masto and Raphael Warnock lose in Nevada and Georgia, we hand over control of the Senate to Mitch McConnell, and worse still, pave the way for a second Trump era," Sheen wrote.
While the votes stand at over 1.9 million per candidate, there will likely be a runoff election which will result on December 6.