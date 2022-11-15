Kari Lake Lost The Arizona Elections & Wyoming's Liz Cheney Threw Major Shade On Twitter
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs is elected as Arizona's new governor.
The 2022 Midterm Elections came close in a couple of U.S. states. Arizona's results were still being counted last night but Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs was, in the end, elected governor against Republican and Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake.
The Arizona gubernatorial race drew attention, in part, because during Lake's campaign, she started Twitter drama with the Congressional Representative of Wyoming, Liz Cheney.
It began on October 5, when Cheney urged voters against Lake as reported by NBC News. Later that month, on October 28, Lake published an official statement on Twitter, tagging Cheney in the caption, "Thank you, @Liz_Cheney."
The written statement was addressed to the Wyoming Representative, referring to her as a "Defeated Member of Congress."
"Your recent television ad urging Arizonians not to vote for me is doing just the opposite," the document read. "Enjoy your retirement from office. I know America will rest easier knowing that one more warmonger is out of office."
Upon Lake's defeat last night, Cheney went back to find the exact tweet she was tagged in and replied to it, "You’re welcome, @KariLake."
The tweet has since gone viral, receiving upwards of 356.5K likes. Given that Cheney is also a Republican, it is surprising to see a member throw this kind of shade at their own party's candidate.
Hobbs won by less than one percent. She received 50.4% of Arizona's votes, while Lake received 49.6%.
\u201cDemocracy is worth the wait. \n\nThank you, Arizona. \n\nI am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor.\u201d— Katie Hobbs (@Katie Hobbs) 1668479229
"Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor," Hobbs published on Twitter after winning.
She will now take office for Arizona.