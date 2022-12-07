Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Raphael Warnock Won The Georgia Senate Race But This Newscaster Was The Real Star

"Find someone who looks at you the way Steve Kornacki looks at turnout data."

Florida Associate Editor
Steve Kornacki on a late night show. Right: Raphael Warnock holding an umbrella.

The Georgia Senate race has finally come to a close after the results of the runoff election have named Reverend Raphael Warnock Senator for a second time. Although he took the victory, it seems like the real star of the race was MSNBC Correspondent Steve Kornacki, who was tracking the votes.

Warnock went up against Republican candidate Herschel Walker, which was a rather controversial competition, but Twitter users kept their eye on the prize with the trending hashtag "#TrackingKornacki."

"Steve Kornacki is trending simply because he's Steve f*ing Kornacki on election night," wrote one account.

Some people brought his personal love life into it. Someone published that whoever is dating him is lucky because he's "the definition of a sexy nerd."

One person uploaded a photo of their sleeping baby and wrote that Kornacki's soothing analysis lulled her child to sleep.

Another social media user went as far as to post that their cat has a crush on the newscaster, too.

While everyone was psyched to see Kornacki back in election reporting action since November, Warnock was also active on Twitter writing: "Thank you, Georgia. We did it again."

His opponent, Walker, has not yet addressed the loss on his social media account. His last post was a retweet from Texas senator Ted Cruz, urging Georgians to vote.

Given Warnock's win, Democrats will now have a 51-49 Senate majority.

