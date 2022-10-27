Georgia Candidate Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion & Two Women Say He Paid For Theirs
The controversy explained and Walker's response.
Ex-NFL player and Georgia candidate for the US Senate races, Herschel Walker, has spent much of this campaign promoting his position against abortion. However, in his run for a title in office, women from his past have been coming forward with allegations of Walker paying for their pregnancy termination costs.
On October 3, an anonymous woman revealed a receipt from an abortion clinic, as well as a get-well-soon card signed by Walker, along with an image of a $700 check signed by him, the Daily Beast reported.
Walker responded to these allegations on Twitter that same day.
"This is a flat-out lie — and I deny this in the strongest possible terms," the candidate published in a statement. He also called the accusation "slander".
However, his son, Christian Walker, publicly went on Twitter to back up the unidentified woman's claims in a video posted on October 4. He says that his father's tweet was a lie and "everything has been a lie".
"He has four kids. Four different women. Wasn't in the house raising one of them," he said. "He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?"
The New York Times published on October 7 that the same woman was urged to have a second abortion in 2011, though she had the baby boy instead.
Now, a second ex-relationship of the former athlete is also saying she was "urged" to go to a clinic in 1992. Her attorney, Gloria Allred spoke in a press conference posted to Facebook on October 26, calling the woman "Jane Doe" out of respect for her privacy.
Jane Doe also spoke at the press conference, saying that "Walker is against women having abortions, but he pressured me to have one. I am coming forward now because I saw Herschel deny the allegations by another woman."
Doe said Walker's defense was that he never signed a card with the letter "H" (referring to the get-well-soon card), though she has seen otherwise on her own account.
According to ABC News Walker released a statement after the press conference occurred also calling this allegation a "lie."
The candidate is running against the current U.S. Senator, and Democratic candidate, Reverend Raphael Warnock.