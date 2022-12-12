Christian Walker Roasted Haters On Twitter Since His Dad's Loss & People Are Here For It
"I was just about to go to bed when I found this thread." ☕
Herschel Walker's son Christian Walker is holding nothing back on Twitter for those he feels have wronged him. His audience is living for the tea because it is piping hot!
Walker spoke publicly about his father during Herschel's campaign season to be Georgia's representative in the U.S. Senate.
He posted a video on October 4 sharing his story and calling his father a liar. Now that his father has lost to Senator Raphael Warnock, he's voicing his opinions and roasting more people than just his dad.
A podcaster, Elijah Schaffer, tweeted about Walker sarcastically, saying that he "helped Democrats secure another seat in the Senate."
Walker responded warning Schaffer not to attack him.
"I recommend you not come for me or I’ll have to tell your wife how you had sex with my friend at the turning point event in 2021 while you were married to her. I don’t like cheaters," Herschel's son tweeted on the evening of December 11.
\u201cI recommend you not come for me.\n\nOr I\u2019ll have to tell your wife how you had sex with my friend at the turning point event in 2021 while you were married to her. I don\u2019t like cheaters.\u201d— Christian Walker (@Christian Walker) 1670814262
He continued on the thread: "This loser was fired from his job for sexual assault, and then ALSO had banged my friend 4 times in 1 night at a conservative conference while he was MARRIED and she didn’t know. Get your family life together before you speak on mine, adulterer."
The tweets garnered a lot of attention in mere hours, and his followers could not believe the shade being thrown.
One woman replied that she was about to go to bed until she saw this thread.
A Republican politician, Vic DeGrammont replied with a Gif of a Real Housewives star with her jaw dropped.
While many people were shocked at Christian Walker's tweets, that is not where it began. He started roasting others (aside from Herschel Walker) the evening his father lost the election.
On December 6, another podcaster, Dinesh D'Souza, claimed to have had Walker on an episode. The host tweeted that he feels everything Walker says about his dad is coming "from his mom," and that "an embittered ex-wife is hardly a balanced or reliable source!"
As one can imagine, Walker wasn't pleased by this publication and started a thread.
"You came for every single mother who raised their child while dealing with abuse. My mom protected me, loved me, and cared for me. My opinions of my father are from MY experiences, not hers. I messaged you privately and respectfully, and you didn’t delete this. How dare you," he replied.
\u201cYou came for every single mother who raised their child while dealing with abuse. My mom protected me, loved me, and cared for me. My opinions of my father are from MY experiences, not hers.\n\nI messaged you privately and respectfully, and you didn\u2019t delete this. How dare you.\u201d— Christian Walker (@Christian Walker) 1670385844
Many of his followers reacted with an immense amount of support, even the ones who disagree with his political views.
"I disagree with you on practically every issue on the political spectrum, but the amount of hate you’re getting for just acknowledging your life experiences is very disheartening. I’m glad you have your mom and a good support system. Moms are amazing," wrote one user.
Narcity reached out to Christian Walker requesting comment regarding his Twitter, he did not respond in time for publication.