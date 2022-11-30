Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene Compared COVID To Farts & Twitter's Not Even Trying Anymore
Twitter no longer enforces their misleading information policy.
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was banned on Twitter in January 2022 for, as she quoted, "COVID misinformation." However, she's back and is still making posts about — you guessed it — coronavirus.
According to Twitter, their COVID-19 policy is no longer enforced, which opened the floodgates for many people to recover their accounts.
The policy page now has this disclaimer at the top: "Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy."
Greene published a message comparing wearing masks to protect from COVID-19 to wearing underwear to protect from farts.
Her tweet reads: "So many people still wearing masks. I just want to ask you. If a pair of underwear, really thick ones, high-quality cotton, can’t protect you from a fart, then how will a mask protect you from COVID?"
\u201cSo many people still wearing masks.\n\nI just want to ask you.\n\nIf a pair of underwear, really thick ones, high quality cotton, can\u2019t protect you from a fart, then how will a mask protect you from covid??\u201d— Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1669685714
While Twitter does not monitor what people can and can't say about the pandemic any longer, Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, is still operational. Birdwatch was introduced in January 2021 as a "community-driven approach to help address misleading information on Twitter." The feature allows users to add notes providing informative context to tweets with information that might be misleading to readers.
Readers added this context to her publication: "The farts & COVID question has been asked and answered multiple times and ways since March 2020. The long and the short of it is COVID droplets are significantly larger than gaseous emissions so more likely to be stopped by a mask." Several articles are also linked as sources in the note.
The note attached to Marjorie Taylor Greene's tweet.
Former Florida Congressional Candidate Christopher Eagle responded to the tweet by expressing disbelief that she would use flatulence to further her position.
"I think this is the first time in history anyone in Congress has used the word 'FART' to argue a position," he wrote.
Others are describing the difference in molecules between a fart and COVID-19 and stating that "your underwear isn't designed to filter the air."
In the wake of Elon Musk's ongoing rework of Twitter's content moderation rules, Greene's account has been unbanned on November 21. She has been very active on the social media platform since then and continues to tweet about COVID-19 regularly.