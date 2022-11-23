Herschel Walker Called An Election An 'Erection' & Twitter Is Giving Him A Hard Time (VIDEO)
He was sitting alongside Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham on live TV.
After the 2022 Midterm Elections, Georgia's results were at a standstill, as neither Herschel Walker nor current Senator Raphael Warnock took more than 50% of the votes.
As the campaign continues, Walker recently went on live TV and made a mistake that Twitter won't let him live down.
While he sat next to Texas Senator Ted Cruz and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on FOX News on November 22, he called the election an "erection."
"Well, first of all, this election is more than Herschel Walker," he said referring to himself. "The erection is about the people."
Immediately, the clip went viral on Twitter, and people on social media are roasting the Senate candidate.
As it started trending, celebrity Jemele Hill tweeted that users were acting "childish" after she found out the reason behind the keyword.
That didn't stop other accounts from cracking jokes.
"Herschel Walker’s gonna have a really HARD time winning this erection," one user wrote and received 5.7K likes.
"Herschel Walker's gonna have a really HARD time winning this erection," one user wrote and received 5.7K likes.
Walker takes a stance against abortion, and while he was on the campaign trail, a few women came forward claiming that he paid for theirs after they got pregnant with him. This led the door wide open for some to comment on his current national television faux pas.
"Herschel Walker said, 'This erection is about the people!' Took a while, but maybe he’s finally figured out why he’s had to pay for all those abortions," tweeted one person.
Some even found it entertaining that Cruz and Graham didn't react and just nodded in agreement.
Some even found it entertaining that Cruz and Graham didn't react and just nodded in agreement.
Walker hasn't made any official statement on his mistake, but he could be taking the time to think long and hard about it.