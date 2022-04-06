The Conservative Interim Leader Tweeted That Gas Costs $167.5 A Litre & Had To Delete It
Candice Bergen posted a tweet about the federal carbon tax with a gas price "typo."
Candice Bergen, the Conservative Party's interim leader, tweeted that gas costs $167.5 in Canada but it was a "typo" so it was later deleted.
On April 5, Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen tweeted a screenshot of Bergen's deleted tweet in which she said, "All across Canada, the NDP-Liberal Carbon Tax on gas is costing Canadians more at the pump."
Her tweet also included a gif with a photo of the Toronto skyline that had "$167.5/L" overlayed on it.
"According to Candice, a 50L tank will now cost $8,375 to fill up," Gerretsen said in his tweet about Bergen.
While you do see three-digit numbers on signs that tell you what the price of a litre is at a gas station, that figure is actually in cents and not dollars like the typo in the tweet suggested.
So, Bergen's tweet should have said "$1.675/L" or "167.5 cents/L" instead of "$167.5/L."
According to Candice, a 50L tank will now cost $8,375 to fill up. \n\n#cdnpolipic.twitter.com/4s5g31fdUC— Mark Gerretsen \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Mark Gerretsen \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1649183569
In a statement shared with Narcity from the Conservative Party of Canada about the incident, it was confirmed that the tweet included a "typo" about the gas price.
"When the error was pointed out, the tweet in question was removed," the statement said.
On April 1, the federal carbon tax in Canada increased and added an additional 2.2 cents to the cost of a litre of gas which means the carbon tax now accounts for 11 cents of the cost of every litre of gas, according to CTV News.
Politicians including Bergen along with Premiers Doug Ford and Jason Kenney are opposed to the carbon tax.
At the end of March, Kenney shared a joint letter with Saskatchewan and Manitoba's premiers that called on Justin Trudeau to temporarily suspend the federal carbon tax because of "skyrocketing energy costs" in Canada.
Back in February, Ford said Trudeau "needs to cut the carbon tax, bottom line" and called it "a job-killing tax."