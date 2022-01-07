Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Erin O'Toole Says Canada Doesn't Need 'Division & Pink Slips' For Unvaccinated People

The Conservative leader believes there needs to be a "reasonable accommodation."

Erin O'Toole Says Canada Doesn't Need 'Division & Pink Slips' For Unvaccinated People
@erinotoolemp | Instagram, @albertahealthservices | Instagram

When it comes to COVID-19 vaccines in Canada, Erin O'Toole said that the country should take a "smart approach" to get people vaccinated rather than "division and pink slips."

During a press conference on January 6, the Conservative leader was asked to share his thoughts about people who are still unvaccinated in Canada and accommodations for them.

O'Toole mentioned that there needs to be a "reasonable accommodation" between keeping people safe and people not losing their jobs.

"I don't think that position is irrational when people's lives are on the line," he said. "I would rather see that smart approach than division and pink slips."

O'Toole also noted that Canadians need to be given more tools to bring the spread of COVID-19 down while also keeping normalcy in their lives.

"Vaccines are the most important tool we have to fight COVID-19 and we should encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated," O'Toole said.

However, he mentioned that the "reality of the fact" is that a small number of people in Canada will be unvaccinated and so "shaming and causing division" isn't the way to reach vaccine-hesitant people.

Near the end of December, Justin Trudeau revealed that Canada has secured enough boosters for adults in Canada and enough vaccine doses for kids 5 years old and over to get their first dose.

Now at the beginning of 2022, some places in the country have worked to open up more vaccination appointments, including the city of Toronto, in response to the Omicron variant.

From Your Site Articles

Novak Djokovic's Dad Compared Him To Jesus & The Star Is Still Stuck At An Australia Hotel

His dad said he's being "crucified" over his vaccine status.

@djokernole | Instagram

What do Jesus Christ and top tennis player/vaccine skeptic Novak Djokovic have in common?

They’ve both been absolutely crucified, according to the Serbian athlete’s dad.

Keep Reading Show less

A Niagara Hospital Paused Its Vaccination Policy For Staff Due To Omicron & 'Fifth Wave'

Unvaccinated staff will be allowed to work.

Google Maps

Niagara Health has paused its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy due to the "intensity of the fifth wave."

On Thursday, the hospital announced it needs to focus on its response urgently so unvaccinated employees will be able to work. However, they must frequently test with antigen testing and work with the Occupational Health and Safety team.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Is Opening Up A Bunch Of COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments & Here's When You Can Book

8,500 appointments are up for grabs!

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

If you've been trying to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your first, second or third dose with no luck, Friday might just be your lucky day.

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced in a tweet that 8,500 new vaccine appointments will be available for this Sunday or Monday at city-run clinics.

Keep Reading Show less

A US Museum Made A Justin Trudeau Bobblehead & It Comes With Or Without His Beard

Apparently people frequently ask the museum to make a bobblehead of the PM.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

This might not be what you would expect from a museum in the U.S., but they really did make a Justin Trudeau bobblehead that comes with or without his beard.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is selling 2,022 Trudeau bobbleheads ahead of the country's national bobblehead day on January 7.

Keep Reading Show less