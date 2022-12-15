Tristan Wheeler
Trudeau Says Canada 'Is Not Broken' & Slammed Poilievre For 'Amplifying Conspiracy Theories'
He's accused Poilievre of "talking down" this country. 😬
On December 14, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the leader of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, for saying that Canada feels broken right now.
Not only that, but Trudeau came for the Tory leader in a bunch of other ways, including slamming him for "amplifying conspiracy theories" and his "undermining of democracy."
Per CTV News, the prime minister took aim at his Conservative counterpart during his speech to the Liberal caucus at their first Christmas party since before the pandemic.
"Mr. Poilievre might choose to undermine our democracy by amplifying conspiracy theories," said the prime minister.
"He might decide to run away from journalists when they ask him tough questions […]That's his choice."
"But when he says that Canada is broken," said Trudeau, "that's where we draw the line."
"In Canada, better is always possible but I don't accept Canadians and politicians that talk down our country," he said to applause from the audience.
"Let me be very clear for the record: Canada is not broken."
Trudeau's reaction seems to have come in response to comments made by Poilievre on November 9 at a press conference in Vancouver.
"[I]t feels like everything is broken in this country," said the Tory leader.
Explaining this comment, Poilievre outlined issues like homelessness, the affordability crisis and the high inflation that's plaguing a lot of Canadians – with much of the blame being placed squarely on the Trudeau government by Poilievre.
"It's time for us to take back control of our lives in this country, to fix what is broken," said the leader, before answering reporter questions.
Of course, this isn't the first time that comments have been shot between the two political leaders.
Poilievre has come for Trudeau and the Liberal government many times, including challenging him to stop taxing Canadians.
Trudeau, in turn, has also made public comments about Poilievre.
When the former Ontario MP was elected as Conservative leader, Trudeau called out his "buzz words, dog whistles and careless attacks [that] don't add up to a plan for Canadians."
Looks like we won't be seeing a bromance between these two leaders in the near future. Ouch.