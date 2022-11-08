Justin Trudeau Is Going To Be On 'Canada's Drag Race' & The Contestants Look Shook (VIDEO)
Will he bring creativity, uniqueness, nerve and talent? 💅
Just when you thought things couldn't get any wilder this year, it's now been revealed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making an appearance on a new series called Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World.
According to the new trailer for the Crave show, the nation's prime minister since 2015 will be appearing as a special guest on the new season of the competition series.
Official Trailer | Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the World (Crave Original)www.youtube.com
Based on his brief appearance in the trailer for the new series, it seems that Trudeau will be joining all the competing Queens in the Werk Room — much to the astonishment of the contestants.
And as it should! Because it is actually the very first time a world leader has appeared in a Drag Race franchise.
While we don't know if he'll be a judge, just a guest or what, it really will prove to be some incredibly Canadian content.
And, no matter what happens, this really looks like it is going to go down in "HER-story," at the very least as one of the prime minister's most surprising television appearances.
At least after that one where he demonstrates how he can fall down a set of stairs as a party trick.
Other Canadian celebrities will be making appearances in the show such as TV personality Jeanne Baker, singer Anjulie and stylist Joe Zee.
Additionally, the show's judges will include former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor.
The series is going to be a spin-off of Canada's Drag Race and is an international competition which will pit Canadian drag queens against ones from the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. installments of RuPaul's Drag Race.
It's set to start streaming on Friday, November 18, however, there's really no telling of what episode we can expect to see the prime minister make an appearance.
And this isn't the only time Canada's Drag Race has hit upon the news, with a recent example being how they accidentally tweeted that the "Crown is up for grabs" on the same day that Queen Elizabeth II died.