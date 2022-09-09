'Canada's Drag Race' Tweeted 'This Crown Is Up For Grabs' The Day The Queen Died & Deleted It
Such awkward timing! 😬👑
In an awkward sequence of events, Canada's Drag Race tweeted about a crown being "up for grabs" on the day that Queen Elizabeth II died and then deleted it.
On Thursday, September 8, the show posted a tweet to promote the season three finale that was airing that night and people immediately took notice of its coincidental double meaning.
The tweet said, "This crown is up for grabs... who is going to take it home?"
It also included a photo of the crown, which has red jewels in the shape of a maple leaf, that the winner of Canada's Drag Race is presented with.
People noticed the tweet that Canada's Drag Race posted, screenshotted it before it was deleted and then shared the screenshots.
"Possibly an all-time deleted tweet," one person said.
Someone else posted a screenshot of the deleted tweet and said, "CHECK YOUR SCHEDULED TWEETS!!!!!"
"The tweet posted this morning by the Canada's Drag Race account was meant to build excitement for the finale of Canada's Drag Race," Crave told Narcity.
After it was announced on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth's health was a concern for her doctors and her family was travelling to be at her side, the tweet was deleted.
Crave also said that the tweet about the crown "was scheduled well in advance" of the show's finale.
The day of the final episode of the season just so happened to later become the day of the queen's death.
During the season three finale, Gisèle Lullaby, who is from Montreal, was crowned the winner of Canada's Drag Race and she's the first French-Canadian to get the title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar.