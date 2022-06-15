Canada's Drag Race Contestants For Season 3 Are Here & The Competition Looks Fierce (PHOTOS)
May the best woman win!
Start your engines! Canada’s Drag Race is back and 12 fierce queens are vying for the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar and a $100,000 grand prize.
The charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent amongst the new contestants are without question, and just amongst us squirrel friends, it looks like the competition is going to be tight.
The Crave Orginal series is premiering on July 14 and will be judged by Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor.
Here's a look at Season 3's contestants and a little bit about each queen as per the show's site.
Bombae
This queen moved from Mumbai to Toronto in 2016 and she's a "fashion club kid who’s got legs for days, and fans can find her on runways, in photoshoots, or in an art gallery."
She also produces weekly live shows on Twitch.
Chelazon Leroux
"Chelazon grew up in Saskatchewan Dene First Nations and is very connected to their Indigenous identity; in 2021, they walked in London Fashion Week for Indigenous designer Jill Setah, highlighting the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women."
Over on TikTok, they "educate and entertain" their nearly half a million followers.
Gisèle Lullaby
Gisèle Lullaby is a Montreal queen with a "bold personality" who is also a resident performer at Cabaret Mado.
"I was born to be a drag queen," says her bio.
Halal Bae
"Halal Bae is of Egyptian/Palestinian descent and moved to Toronto at 18 to pursue an openly queer life."
She uses her background to influence her drag and is proud of representing "a side of queer identity that is often overlooked and oppressed."
Irma Gerd
Irma is the current reigning Atlantic Drag Star and regularly hosts shows with the six drag children from her house.
"Irma is a trained artist and won the BMO 1st Art Award, representing Newfoundland and Labrador at their national exhibition."
Jada Shada Hudson
This Toronto-based queen came to Canada from Barbados in 2009 and has been a performer in Lizzo's pre-shows.
"Watch out world, the turnup queen is taking over the scene," she says in her bio. "And that’s on what? PERIODT.”
Kaos
Hailing from Calgary, this queen "likes to mess with gender, and mess with people’s heads, using the art of drag."
“My drag is chaotic and I’m the beautiful disaster,” she says.
Kimmy Couture
This Ottawa queen is a trans woman and a lip-sync assassisin who immigrated to Canada from the Philippines in 2012.
She's also a fierce advocate for both the transgender and Asian communities.
Lady Boom Boom
Lady Boom Boom is a regular at Le Drague in Québec City and boasts a degree in Clothing Conception and Production.
“I didn’t choose to do drag, drag chose me,” she said.
Miss Fiercalicious
After leaving school where she was studying biology with the goal of becoming a doctor, this Toronto queen now focuses solely on her passion, which is drag.
“There has never been a queen like me on CANADA’S DRAG RACE," she said. "I’m not like other girls. I’m worse.”
Miss Moço
"Miss Moço is Toronto’s Portuguese-Canadian international wig snatching diva, serving legs and face for days."
She also claims to be the “drag brunch queen of Toronto” and hosts a weekly show at the Gladstone House.
Vivian Vanderpuss
This B.C. queen says she has “glampy art and vivacious personality” and doesn't always present as female — she also experiments with hyper king and non-binary characters.
“To me, drag is about feeling the fantasy, whatever that fantasy is,” she said.