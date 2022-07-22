Canada's Drag Race Queen Miss Moço Tells Us What She Loves About Toronto & It's So Relatable
"I needed to get out of Cambridge, Ontario."
Toronto is home to some of Canada's hottest drag, attracting Queens from all over the world. That's one theme of Canada's Drag Race, which just kicked off season 3 on July 14, with its glamorous drag and juicy drama.
Narcity sat down with the recently eliminated queen, who had lots to say about the 6ix.
Episode 2 aired on Thursday and saw two Toronto queens and long-time sisters lip sync as this week's "bottoms" up for elimination.
Jada Shada Hudson and Miss Moço both stole hearts performing Carole Pope's "High School Confidential," But, sadly, Miss Moço bid her farewell, saying, "she came, and she found her waist."
Toronto queen loves the 6ix
Miss Moço, born in Cambridge, Ontario, told Narcity what she loves about Toronto.
Well, for starters, the 6ix is Canada's biggest city, and who doesn't love a big city?
"I mean, I feel like if someone from out of town drives into town, they get flustered with how many people there are, the busyness, and I think that's just true about Toronto," the queen said.
"It's that we are a busy folk here who moved to the city because we want the hustle and bustle and be running across the street to the next gig, and I think Toronto has that high-energy work ethic."
No kidding! That high energy is what motivated the 35-year-old to set her sights on our beautiful city, home to nearly 3 million people.
"Mhm — This is why I moved here. I needed to get out of Cambridge, Ontario," she laughed.
What's the queen's favourite spot to eat in the 6ix, you ask? It's Planta, both for its delicious plant-based eats and "because the environment is so beautiful."
If you haven't tried it yet, you might want to add it to your list.
Handling high-pressure moments
You've got to be honest. Sometimes things get rough, on or off-screen, so the TV diva gave Narcity some advice for handling high-pressure moments.
"I realized that I'm a lot stronger than I thought I was in those situations," Moço stressed.
"Breathing exercises — just knowing that everything is going to be okay, no matter what happens. And then also like, what's the worst thing that could happen? You get eliminated. Whatever."
You're so right!
That smooth attitude is what she would have tried to emphasize and she wished she "relaxed a little bit more" when looking back at the show.
Well, the series is no stranger to drama: Episode 2 saw some heavy drama unfold between Kimmy Couture and Miss Fiercalicious as they rehearsed their comedy routine. Miss Moço said their catty spats were "that times 100" backstage. Meow!
Must-see drag brunch
Regardless, the queen assures us that she and Fiercalicious are good friends now, despite Fierce having that love-to-hate "kid sister energy." They've even been hosting shows together at Toronto's Gladstone Hotel.
The hotel features the Drag Race All-Stars Viewing Party every Friday. But, according to the Toronto Queen, the drag show you absolutely must see is her very own drag brunch at the Gladstone on Sundays.
"I just think we created something really special in the west end that has maintained throughout the years, and now there we are," she said. "Mine has maintained this, this magic to it."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.