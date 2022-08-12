Canada's Drag Race Queen Lady Boom Boom Dishes Snatch Game & Her 'Expectations' Came True
"Yeah, you got to be careful what you're wishing for."
The Snatch Game episode on Canada's Drag Raceis always a fan-favourite for viewers at home, but not all queens are as excited to play it.
Narcity sat down with this week's eliminated queen who shared how she felt going into the Snatch Game, and what her expectations were.
Canada's Drag Race Queen Lady Boom Boom Dishes Snatch Game #shortswww.youtube.com
"Like, you can see on my face as soon as Brooke Lynn [Hytes] announced that it was Snatch Game, I was like 'Oh my god. Hopefully, I'll be there next week'," Lady Boom Boom told Narcity.
Lady Boom Boom was one of two queens representing Québec this year on Canada's Drag Race, and the first queen to win a mega-challenge this season (and a design one, to boot)!
But, it seems like Lady Boom Boom manifested the end of her run on the show.
"Like, my two expectations going on the show was to win a sewing challenge, which I did, and also going [out] on the Snatch Game. So yeah, you got to be careful what you're wishing for," Lady Boom Boom said.
Episode 5 aired Thursday night, and saw the queens impersonate people like Tammy Faye (Vivian Vanderpuss), Aziz Ansari (Bombae), and Saucy Santana (Jada Shada Hudson).
A few queens even wanted to play the same person, too: Kimmy Couture and Miss Fiercalicious as Ariana Grande, and Gisèle Lullaby and Lady Boom Boom as Mado Lamotte, an iconic drag queen from Montreal.
Gisèle Lullaby let Lady Boom Boom play Mado, and even lent her the bright pink dress that she was going to wear for the character, too.
"Honestly, I had nothing else, so it was Mado or nothing," Boom Boom said. Thankfully, Gisèle Lullaby had a couple of back-ups in mind, and landed on a hilarious interpretation of Marie Curie (and won the Snatch Game with her nuclear performance).
What it was like playing Mado
The French Canadian queen shared with Narcity that she was a bit "scared" playing Mado on Snatch Game.
"I feel like choosing someone I was too scared to make fun of was like, a bad idea," Boom Boom said.
"But in my mind, like even getting ready, I was like 'Maybe that will be good enough so I can stay another week'. But I knew [that] I wasn't going to be like a groundbreaking comedienne."
Though, that being said, Lady Boom Boom did win the reading mini-challenge at the start of Episode 5 — so we know she has jokes.
What it meant to represent Québec and who she hopes will win
Only one Quebecois queen remains in the competition, but Lady Boom Boom says that she was "happy to represent [..] Quebec City."
"Even before the show, everyone back there is rooting for me, and very encouraging, and yeah, it felt good."
As for who they hope will win the competition next, Lady Boom Boom replied: "Me! I'm still running for me."
Anyone who wants to catch Lady Boom Boom on stage again can keep their eyes peeled on Instagram for where she will be performing next.
"Hopefully I'll be performing in a city near you."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.