Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People
toronto celebrity sightings

Jessica Chastain Casually Snapped Selfies With Fans While In Toronto For TIFF (PHOTOS)

She had two movie premieres of her own to attend to! 🎥

Jessica Chastain Casually Snapped Selfies With Fans While In Toronto For TIFF (PHOTOS)
@sandiesque | Instagram, @destinywesley | Instagram

The immensely talented Jessica Chastain was spotted posing for pictures with fans while in town for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Chastain was in the 6ix for the TIFF premieres of her films The Forgiven and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is about the life of over-the-top televangelist Tammy Faye Baker. According to TIFF, The Forgiven is a drama film that follows what happens after a rich couple on the verge of divorce accidentally runs over and kills a Moroccan man trying to sell fossils on the side of the road.

During her stay in the city, Chastain had time to pose for pics with fans all over downtown Toronto from Union Station to the Princess of Wales Theatre on King Street West.

She even signed some autographs.

Day or night, Chastain's mega-watt smile shines bright!

One lucky fan managed to score selfies with the beloved American actress twice in the same week.

The star has left Toronto and is now at the Big Apple for another premiere of her Tammy Faye flick.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Schools Have Reported Over 100 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Just 1 Day

Only one school has closed.

117 Northcliffe Blvd | Google Maps

Ontario schools are reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases as students return to in-person learning this month.

According to the Ministry of Education, 109 cases were reported on September 16, 2021, with statistics last updated at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Keep Reading Show less