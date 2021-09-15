Jessica Chastain Casually Snapped Selfies With Fans While In Toronto For TIFF (PHOTOS)
She had two movie premieres of her own to attend to! 🎥
The immensely talented Jessica Chastain was spotted posing for pictures with fans while in town for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Chastain was in the 6ix for the TIFF premieres of her films The Forgiven and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye is about the life of over-the-top televangelist Tammy Faye Baker. According to TIFF, The Forgiven is a drama film that follows what happens after a rich couple on the verge of divorce accidentally runs over and kills a Moroccan man trying to sell fossils on the side of the road.
During her stay in the city, Chastain had time to pose for pics with fans all over downtown Toronto from Union Station to the Princess of Wales Theatre on King Street West.
She even signed some autographs.
Day or night, Chastain's mega-watt smile shines bright!
One lucky fan managed to score selfies with the beloved American actress twice in the same week.
The star has left Toronto and is now at the Big Apple for another premiere of her Tammy Faye flick.