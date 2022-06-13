A Taco Bell Drag Brunch Is Coming To Fort Lauderdale & It's Fabulous
"Serving breakfast. Serving face. 🔥" -Taco Bell
Taco Bell is a popular go-to after a boozy night, but, now, you might want to head there first thing in the morning, as they are hosting a drag brunch at the Fort Lauderdale Beach location on June 26.
Yes, you can really enjoy a quesadilla and a queen to slay your breakfast plans at one of the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the U.S.
The fast-food chain is celebrating Pride month and the 2SLGTBQIA+ community as they educate guests on the It Gets Better Project.
The Taco Bell Foundation also supported a grant for the organization to expand workforce readiness resources for the Pride youth community.
The tour made stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Nashville and New York, and will have its final performance at the Fort Lauderdale Cantina.
“We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and are thrilled to provide a unique experience that spotlights and celebrates the wonderful artform of drag and its influence in culture with their chosen families,” said Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell, in a press release.
There is no charge for admission, but you can reserve your spot to see a fun performance on the beach on OpenTable.
At this upbeat lip-sync special, you'll see a show from Kay Sedia and other local divas in drag!
Many fans loved the previous shows according to the comments on Taco Bell's Instagram post after their Las Vegas opener.
You can expect their tasty breakfast menu items and fun beach day after watching a vibrant performance during Pride month.