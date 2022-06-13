NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
drag brunch

A Taco Bell Drag Brunch Is Coming To Fort Lauderdale & It's Fabulous

"Serving breakfast. Serving face. 🔥" -Taco Bell

Florida Associate Editor
The Drag Brunch Taco Bell tour in Las Vegas.

The Drag Brunch Taco Bell tour in Las Vegas.

@tacobell | Instagram

Taco Bell is a popular go-to after a boozy night, but, now, you might want to head there first thing in the morning, as they are hosting a drag brunch at the Fort Lauderdale Beach location on June 26.

Yes, you can really enjoy a quesadilla and a queen to slay your breakfast plans at one of the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the U.S.

The fast-food chain is celebrating Pride month and the 2SLGTBQIA+ community as they educate guests on the It Gets Better Project.

The Taco Bell Foundation also supported a grant for the organization to expand workforce readiness resources for the Pride youth community.

The tour made stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Nashville and New York, and will have its final performance at the Fort Lauderdale Cantina.

“We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and are thrilled to provide a unique experience that spotlights and celebrates the wonderful artform of drag and its influence in culture with their chosen families,” said Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell, in a press release.

There is no charge for admission, but you can reserve your spot to see a fun performance on the beach on OpenTable.

At this upbeat lip-sync special, you'll see a show from Kay Sedia and other local divas in drag!

Many fans loved the previous shows according to the comments on Taco Bell's Instagram post after their Las Vegas opener.

You can expect their tasty breakfast menu items and fun beach day after watching a vibrant performance during Pride month.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...