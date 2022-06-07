These Florida Cities Were Ranked Two Of The Most LGBTQ+ Friendly Places To Be In The US
You can raise your Pride flag high, here! 🌈
Love is love and that's definitely what they say in these two popular Florida cities: Fort Lauderdale and Orlando.
They were just ranked the second and third most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the United States, respectively. The first is San Francisco, California.
The study was done by LawnStarter, where they looked at the number of same-sex households in the area, the number of support groups that are active, as well as the community's accessibility to LGBTQ-friendly health care.
It might come as a bit of a surprise, considering Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis passed the "Don't Say Gay" bill preventing students and education staff to discuss these matters in school.
However, these cities are waving their Pride flags high! According to Visit Florida's website, Wilton Manors, which neighbors Fort Lauderdale, is said to have a widespread "gayborhood".
Visit Florida also writes that Orlando has one of the largest Pride events, and Walt Disney World as well as other theme parks in the city even host an event called Gay Days.
The rank of the most same-sex residences per 1,000 households goes to Fort Lauderdale. In fifth place ranks St. Petersburg.
Fort Lauderdale also takes the crown for the most LGBTQ social groups per 100,000 people that live there.
Miami comes in first place for the most Pride events.
Orlando reached third place for the most LGBTQ support and resource centers for every 100,000 residents. Fort Lauderdale ties in fourth place for this category with Naperville, Illinois.
LawnStarter said some Southern cities redeeming quality was their affordability, which we know isn't Florida's strong suit, but love just might be able to conquer those pricey bills to live here!