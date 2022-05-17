4 Unexpected Florida Cities Are Part Of The Top 25 Best Places To Live, According To A Study
They’re each known for something wildly unique!
Florida is a popular vacation spot in the U.S. globally, but it's also an attractive place for people to stay. So much so, that four of its cities were placed in the top 25 Best Places To Live In The U.S. this year.
Whether it's the sparkling waters or the year-round sunny weather, the data by U.S. News & World Report was based on much more than the ambiance, such as the cost of living, crime rates, and education quality.
While widely known places to visit in the Sunshine State are places like Miami or Tampa, the cities that made the list might surprise you!
Jacksonville at #24
Jacksonville, FL makes the bottom of the top 25 list, however, it is considered the most populated city in Florida, and it continues to grow. The median home price in the city is $303,789, and the average salary is $49,940/year.
The northeast Florida city is known for its charming beaches and close-knit community feeling.
Melbourne at #20
Melbourne, FL has a median home price of $217,400 and people there make on average $51,740 per year. The city is really well known for being so close to Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Center.
It's located on the east side between West Palm Beach and Orlando, and it's nicknamed Florida's Space Coast. Melbourne also has miles and miles of blue waters and sandy shores.
Naples at #12
Naples, FL is in the southwest of the state along the Gulf Of Mexico. People love this city for its classy shopping areas, elegant culture, and high-end dining spots.
It is a beachfront town, but it is more affordable to live there. The median home price is $345,000 and, annually, people here make on average $50,040.
Sarasota at #9
Sarasota is the top-ranking city in Florida on the survey, and it's a growing metro town just north of Naples. This area of the state is known for the world-famous Ringling Museum of Art.
You can enjoy scenic kayak tours through mangroves, see shows at the performing arts center, and tour cute towns like Siesta Key Village.
The median home price here is $387,630, and the annual salary of residents in the area is $48,180.
These fun cities are putting Florida on the map and creating happy homes for many locals!