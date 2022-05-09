The 6 Best Places To Live In Texas For Young Adults That Aren't The Major Cities
One of them has been ranked the best city in the U.S., twice.
If you're a part of the influx of homebuyers moving to the Lone Star State, it's probably pretty overwhelming to search and decide on the best places to live in Texas (with how large the state is, and all).
Living in the busy, tourist-filled major cities might not sound appealing, and there are so many suburbs and towns that you may have no idea where to start looking.
No fear! We curated this list of the best places to live in Texas for young adults using ranking and review website Niche and my local expertise as the lifelong Texan who wrote this article.
We analyzed the cost of living, house prices, job opportunities, family-first neighborhoods, safety and the overall vibe to come up with these recommendations.
Welcome to Texas!
Richardson, TX
Location: Dallas suburb
Why You Need To Move Here: Richardson is popular amongst young professionals starting out in their careers. There's a perfect mix of bars and restaurants as well as tempting job opportunities.
Rollingwood, TX
Location: Austin suburb
Why You Need To Move Here: If you're looking for a great town to start a family, Rollingwood might be the one for you. The city was number one in a ranking of places with the best public schools in Texas.
Denton, TX
Location: North of Dallas
Why You Need To Move Here: If the local culture is a top priority for you, this city is a great choice. It's a college town, but it also has a great scene for music fans. There are lots of music venues, bars and all-around trendy vibes.
The Woodlands, TX
Location: North of Houston
Why You Need To Move Here: This is the family-friendly capital of the country. It was ranked first on Niche's top cities to live in America for the past two years.
Brownsville, TX
Location: Texas coast
Why You Need To Move Here: This coastal beach town has a cheap cost of living at 15% lower than the national average. Oh, and Elon Musk would be your neighbor.
Marble Falls, TX
Location: Hill country
Why You Need To Move Here: The tourist draw of the Texas Hill Country will definitely curb your boredom because there's so much to do in the area. There are tons of sprawling hill trails, wineries, and a cute downtown area.