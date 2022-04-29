7 Dallas Celebrities Who Never Really Left Their Hometown
The great state of Texas is home to some of our favorite TV stars, music artists, and movie actors, many of whom still love their home state just as much as we do.
This list of celebrities from Dallas is composed of those who couldn't stay away from their native Texas city, for so long they either bought a house here or they still visit quite frequently.
Troy Aikman
The legendary Cowboys quarterback decided to pay homage to his career and stay in the city where he trained the most, good ol' Dallas, Texas.
Post Malone
Born and raised in a suburb near Dallas called Grapevine, our favorite rapper, Post Malone still comes to visit Dallas any chance he can get.
Demi Lovato
The Camp Rock star and the ultimate symbol of our childhoods from Barney, Demi Lovato was born and raised in Dallas and never really wanted to leave. Miss Lovato owns a home in the great state of Texas.
Kelly Clarkson
The first-ever American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson, was born and raised in the DFW area. She owned multiple houses surrounding area but has completely uprooted and moved to California.
Don't worry though! She comes to visit Dallas frequently personally or for performances.
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson was born in Dallas and went to school with both of his brothers, Owen Wilson and Andrew Wilson. Since then, Luke has starred in several movies, including 12 Mighty Orphans, filmed in DFW in 2019.
Erykah Badu
The woman, the myth, the legend herself, Erykah Badu, the famous soul singer, is a Dallas native and currently owns a beautiful evergreen home near the shore of White Rock Lake. Surrounded by nothing but trees, this is probably her sanctuary for songwriting.
Selena Gomez
Famously known for her role as Alex on Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena Gomez grew up near Dallas. In 2019, she purchased a 10,000 sq. fté mansion in Fort Worth which created a lot of buzz over the media.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 3, 2020.