A Fool-Proof List Of What To Do When You Move To Texas, According To A Lifelong Local
You'll officially be a Texan after doing these!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Moving to Texas may be a bit overwhelming. I personally wouldn't know that feeling because I've lived here my whole life, but I can definitely feel for someone moving to an entirely new place.
You might not know where to look beyond the basics of a place to stay or the comforts of fast food, and there's more than meets the eye to daily life in the Lone Star State, which can be difficult to navigate in the beginning
I, a lifelong Texan, am here to help with this list of all the essential things you must do when you first move to Texas.
Join a local meet-up group and make new friends.
Making friends after moving to a new city is a pretty daunting task.
Luckily, though, there are many other locals in the same situation, and some of those people have made meet-up groups solely with the goal of making new friends in a new city.
Take BumbleBabesATX, for example. They plan Girls Night Out events in Austin for Texas newcomers and Austinites who need new friends.
Go to a Buc-ee's bathroom.
\u201cJust walked into @bucees. The bathrooms are clean, the coffee bar is vast, and I can smell the brisket cooking. There is much pain in this world, but not in this store.\u201d— Lane Pittman \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Lane Pittman \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1642518202
Yes, you can visit the iconic Texas gas station chain for the endless isles of candy, or the housemade kolaches, or even the sweet tea, but I'm telling you to go there for the bathrooms.
This may sound like a joke but just ask any true Texan. These are the cleanest bathrooms ever.
Whether you actually have to go, or you just go stand in the stall; I don't care. It's honestly a peaceful experience.
Float one of Texas' crystal clear rivers.
It's a popular Texas pastime to beat the heat.
There are many rivers flowing through the state, and you can float some of them all day without a care in the world. My favorites are the ones with clear blue water like the Blanco River.
Rent a tube, wear your water shoes, and lather on sunscreen for a fun day of floating.
Splurge a little at the Texas version of Whole Foods, Central Market.
One of your first stops will probably be to H-E-B for all the essential groceries.
However, did you know the famous Texas grocery store has a fancier market like Whole Foods called Central Market? It's filled with all sorts of artisan Texas snacks, baked goods, and more.
There are 10 locations across the state.
Eat real Texas BBQ at Franklin Barbecue in Austin.
Personally, I'm not a huge Barbecue fan. If you're still reading this after that sentence, bare with me.
While I may not be as crazy about some juicy brisket or a giant baked potato with all fixings as other Texans may be, I feel it's a rite of passage for anyone who moves here to have barbecue made by a real Texas pitmaster.
I suggest trekking to Franklin Barbecue in Austin, TX. It's pretty popular.
Find your go-to Tex-Mex spot, like Ninfa's in Houston.
Finding a favorite authentic local spot is a must. Do not only eat at the mainstream chain restaurants like Torchy's Tacos.
Texans love their Tex-Mex, so you could probably ask any random person about their favorite Mexican food spot and they'll have an answer in seconds flat.
If you happen to be in my hometown of Houston, TX, you must stop at The Original Ninfa's on Navigation.
Explore one of Texas' many unique hiking trails.
You might have heard of how flat Texas is and while there are, indeed, some flat suburbs and desert plans, the state has a sprawling hill country and some impressive mountains perfect for hiking.
One of the most unique hikes in Texas is through the giant Santa Elena Canyon in Big Bend National park in West Texas.
If you follow this definitive guide, you're sure to have a smooth transition into Texan life.
