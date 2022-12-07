6 Reasons Why You Should Not Move To Texas, According To A Local Born & Raised Here
For the past couple of years, moving to Texas has pretty much become a trend for many, especially celebrities and former Californians.
The appeal of living in the Southern state comes from its abundant job opportunities and overall cheaper cost of living. You also can't forget the hustle and bustle of larger cities like Austin, TX.
Contrary to popular opinion, as a lifelong Houstonian, I must share my observations as to why I would personally avoid the move. I love Texas, but here are some basic complaints I always hear transplants saying around town.
Texas' weather is so unpredictable.
Other than the constant blistering heat of our summers, Texas' weather is infamously fickle.
Seriously, though. I recently woke up to a crisp 45-degree December morning and by the evening it was 80 degrees with a horrendous fog brought on by the 92% humidity rate.
Throughout later months like November and December, Texans find themselves with the sniffles and naggy head colds that they accredit to the regular drastic temperature changes.
Several of our main cities are full of cheaters.
No, I'm not talking about the Houston Astros and their cheating drama. I'm talking about relationship infidelity, and it's apparently rampant in three different Texas cities
Both Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex have the highest rates of unfaithful people in the entire United States this year. The North Texas city even has an Uber driver who will expose any extramarital affairs happening in her car.
So, if you're looking to remain in a monogamous relationship you might want to avoid living in Texas.
Everything is so spread out.
Unless you like driving and beings stuck inside a car for most of your day, don't move here.
You literally have to drive everywhere, as Texas is known for having cities you can't easily walk around.
I find that New Yorkers always point out how commuting in the Lone Star State is different from what they're used to in NYC.
While Northerners regularly walk to their destinations in the massive city, Texans must have a laborious car ride to get from place to place.
Not to mention the sheer size of the roads has had European visitors shocked, too.
Texans are always finding giant insects.
For whatever reason, when they say everything's bigger here, it doesn't stop at the creepy bugs, and I truly hate that for us.
I was personally affected by the population of massive insects here over the summer when a gnarly-looking cicada killer wasp continuously ambushed my backyard.
Actor James Van der Beek recently moved to ATX and had his own experience with an infamous native insect, the fire ant.A few other horrifying creatures common to the state that I, and other Texans, have come across are scorpions, tarantulas and brown recluses. Just the mention of those names alone would have me steering clear.
You'll hear never ending jokes from Californians.
Out of the entire country, Californians have been moving here in troves, and becoming new Texans hasn't stopped them from pointing out the differences between the West Coast and their new home in the South.
A few examples I've personally heard are: how summers actually feel like "hell," the way we say "y'all" sounds silly, and we, Texans, are much too obsessed with our gas stations.
The muggy humidity will have you staying inside. A lot.
A foggy backyard in Texas.
Each region of the Lone Star State experiences a different climate. However, as someone who has lived on the steamy Gulf Coast for my whole life, I can vouch for the icky humidity that constantly coats the air.
Very seldom does it feel truly dry here. Even winter days usually see a high rate of air moisture. I woke up on December 7 to a sheet of stuffy fog hovering in the sky.
So, if you ever wish to sit outside in a cool crip environment or have a non-frizzy hair day, this is me telling you to avoid Southeast Texas.
