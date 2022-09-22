A Dallas Uber Driver Is Viral For Taking A Married Man & His Mistress Back To His Wife’s House
The wife later thanked the driver.
The Dallas Fort Worth area was recently voted as the United States' most unfaithful city, and a viral TikTok displays one woman's remedy to another Dallasite's affair.
A North Texas uber driver who goes by the name of @perfectly_unbroken on TikTok posted a video Tuesday explaining that she ended the ride after she learned that she was transporting a cheating family man.
She actually drove her customer and his mistress back to his house and left them in the driveway of the family residence.
The clip explaining the applauded act received over 675K likes and many comments from users who are commending her for how she handled it.
According to what she said, the man was walked out to the car by his wife and children when she picked her up. As they pulled away, he added a stop to the trip.
At that stop, they picked up another woman who entered the vehicle and immediately made comments expressing that he should leave his wife. Putting two and two together, and only 5 miles from the man's house, the social media user says she ended the man's ride.
"If you are doing something crappy in my car," the TikToker explains in the video. "I have the right to handle it however I see fit."
Uber and Lyft drivers are independent contractors.
However, instead of making them get out immediately, she said she drove them back to the man's house and left the extramarital partners standing in plain sight on his family's front lawn.
It's not specified what happened after she dropped them off, but the driver is now being praised for how she handled the situation.
The comment section is full of words applauding like "Not all Super Heroes wear capes. GOOD FOR YOU BABE." or "You just served up Karma real quick!!"
However, there are others voicing worry for the children involved.
"Just drive back alone and tell her, let her be the one with time to prepare, and don’t traumatize the kids," a viewer suggested. "Good intent, poor execution."
@perfectly_unbroken later mentioned that the wife later sent her thanks for what she did.
