This Texas City Is One Of The Worst Places For Single People & Dating Here Is Difficult AF
Texans looking for love should stay clear.
Seeking romantic relationships with people can be a daunting feat for so many.
A recent study from WalletHub reveals the cities in the United States where dating is the hardest — and easiest — so people are aware of how successful their next romance could be.
Several experts combed through population data and used the number of single people, the average two-person meal price, and online dating opportunities to rank 182 cities and found Seattle, Washington, as the most "dating-friendly" area.
One Texas city, however, nearly ranked last, far below ideal spots like Madison, Wisconsin — which came in second on the list — because of its lack of chances there to find true love.
So, if you're looking to find love, you might not want to move to Brownsville, Texas, a coastal town adjacent to Mexico. As a matter of fact, you might have better luck bumping into billionaire Elon Musk who lives nearby, than finding a happily-ever-after story with someone here.
The Lone Star State town ranked 180 out of 182 in the study because of one major factor: There’s a scarcity of eligible citizens pining for romance.
Out of the 187,831 Brownsvillians recorded in the 2021 Census, the WalletHub experts think many are either in committed relationships or are ignoring dating apps.
Nonetheless, there’s still hope for Texans, as the state capital, Austin, made the top ten for the sheer amount of places to visit on a date night, as well as the abundant dating pool to choose from.