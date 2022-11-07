A Texas Woman Went On A First Date With A Man Who Took His Daughter & TikTok Is Praising Him
"she was NOT expecting these comments💀”
First dates can go either good or bad, but there are usually just two people involved. However, this Texas woman ended up having a very unusual first get-together when the man she was expecting to meet showed up with a third person.
TikTok user Layla (@dtelayla) posted a clip of her having a meal with a guy who took his daughter on his first date with the Texan.
The video captioned "Idk how to feel ab this one" has gotten more than nine million views and close to two million likes ever since it was shared about a week ago.
In the post, you can see Layla recording herself in a selfie mode before showing her date and his little girl sitting in front of her while he is looking at the food menu. A second shot shows the man feeding the toddler what appears to be macaroni and cheese.
TikTok users flooded the post with positive comments about the dad. Many of them highlight the man’s commitment to his role as a father.
Part of the comment section of Layla's viral TikTok video.dtelayla | TikTok
"He’s a good father but not only that he’s a good at responsibilities," a person wrote.
"That’s a good sign! He showing you that he’s a responsible person and he’s also being very honest about where his priorities are. This is a green flag," another commenter shared in the previously mentioned video.
What might’ve been a controversial conversation, turned out to be full of support for the dad as people also praised his honesty.
"At least he ain’t hide nothing bout him having a daughter. Definitely open and honest, no shame 😂," someone commented.
It seems that Layla’s first date got TikTok’s seal of approval and, as another social media user wrote, "she was NOT expecting these comments.”