A Dallas Woman Called A Bumble Match To Fix Her Sink & Dating App Handymen Are A Thing
"I once got a tinder guy to come to move my couch and then sent him on his way."
When a Texas woman's sink broke during a recent girls' night, the friend group found themselves without a maintenance team to call or the skills to fix the thing.
But instead of ruining the Galentine's party with no water, her friend Emily's (@possiblymissemily) viral TikTok shows the Dallas woman calling up a man she matched with on Bumble who had plumbing skills.
"Maintenence is not available right now," she said in the video to the man on the phone. "There's a bunch of girls here for my party."
And within a quick 10 minutes, the Bumble match actually came over to solve the problem under the sink.
@possiblymissemily
We’d give him a good rating on Angie’s list #girlsnight #bumble #bumbledating #dating #datingadvice #galentines @bumble #datingstory
Now, the viral post of Friday's situation has 3.1 million views, and so many other women are commenting about how they've used their dating app matches as handymen as well.
"My sister and I moved houses, and she had multiple bumble guys come by to help us move furniture at different points of the day, and one even mounted a TV," one person wrote in the comment section of the previously mentioned video.
Another person said she had an old flame help her move, even sometime after they parted ways.
"A tinder date single-handedly helped me move houses. A year after we broke up," the user wrote.
This "handyman" dating app method is an unspoken tool many women are now revealing that they use without the intention of even dating the man.
"I once got a tinder guy to come to move my couch and then sent him on his way," another person chimed in. "If they can use weaponized incompetence, so can I."