Bumble's New App Will Help You Make Friends In Canada & Women Don't Have To Make The First Move
Who's looking to make some new friends?
If you're feeling a little lonely or looking to meet new people, there's now an app that makes it easier to make friends in your area.
Bumble, which many know as a dating platform where women make the first move, has launched a separate app called Bumble For Friends that is now available in Canada.
"With more people working remotely, moving to new cities, and seeking community following a few years of peak loneliness - demand for new and genuine friendships is higher than ever," says the company.
According to their survey, 81% of Gen-Z Canadians say they're pumped to meet new people in their area while 76% of Canadian women say that they're "excited to find their like-minded group of people and create real friendships this year."
"Making new friends as an adult can be challenging, especially as you enter new stages of life," Bumble notes. "That’s why 89% of Canadians surveyed agreed that outgrowing some friendships and making new ones is a part of life."
So, how does it work?
After you download the app, you create a profile showing off your interests and explaining what kind of people you're looking to meet. Then, much like on a traditional dating app, you swipe right on someone you want to be friends with, and if both people swipe right then a match is made and you can get to chatting!
As well, members can create group chats where they can invite two or more of their matches to plan IRL group meetups.
If this overall concept sounds familiar to you, it's because Bumble previously had a BFF mode where people could look for platonic relationships.
Now, it's housed in a dedicated app separate from the dating experience which makes "friendship-finding easier for people looking to make meaningful platonic connections in their area," says the company.
People with Bumble BFF mode can migrate their profile to the new app by logging into it as an existing member.
If you are feeling the sting of loneliness, finding a way to make connections is important; the U.S. surgeon general recently declared loneliness to be a public health epidemic in the U.S. and said the risks associated with it are comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.
