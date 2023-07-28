These 2 Canadian Cities Are Hot For Romance & Here's Why Travel Dating Is The Best
Can you guess which cities are sizzling?
Holiday romances are on the rise, and you don't have to live in the same city to date anymore!
Bumble released new data showing that 33% of people surveyed on their site are now more open to having relationships with people outside of their own city.
So the next summer vacation you take, you may want to open yourself up to dating somewhere and someone new.
Before you go out to find your holiday bae, Narcity spoke with a sexologist and relationship expert Shan Boodram, and she shared her top tips for dating while on vacation.
How do you meet someone while travelling?
A couple eating ice cream.
According to Bumble, 57% of people globally are looking for a summer fling while travelling abroad, and 48% of people said they were excited to have a holiday romance.
So if you're planning a trip, you may want to consider allocating some time for romance in your itinerary.
Boodram says that people tend to do all the right things to meet a special someone while on vacation, which makes it easier to spark up a connection.
"The incredible thing about travelling is that you are doing what you should be doing if you want to meet anybody. You're going out, you're doing things that excite you and that you're interested in doing, and you're putting your best face forward," the relationship expert told Narcity.
Boodram says that people tend to be more intentional with their outfits and appearances while travelling, so you're usually looking and feeling your best.
This makes sense, considering 54% of Bumble correspondents said that they feel more confident while on vacation.
So Boodram suggests looking and feeling your best and getting out into the world, and participating in activities you truly enjoy where you can spark an organic connection.
If you love art, she suggests checking out an exhibit you really like and asking someone there a question and seeing where the conversation rolls.
But you shouldn't just go somewhere you're not interested in the hopes of picking up hot strangers. Let your passions guide you because Boodram says you'll have a higher chance of compatibility with people who actually share the same interests as you.
Sorry to break it to you folks, but she says opposites don't actually attract based on research.
What are the benefits of dating while travelling?
An Air Canada plane flying in the sky.
Boodram says that travelling can give you a fresh perspective and a new you since you get to reinvent yourself.
"The difficult thing with dating within cities, or dynamics or circles, where there's a preconceived notion of who we are, or how we're supposed to behave is that we tend to feel pressured to live up to the standard of who we were, rather than be imaginative about who we want to be," the sexologist explained.
While you're on vacation, you're in a whole new space, and you can choose to be more wild or thoughtful or whatever version of yourself you'd like to take out for a test drive.
Not to mention dating can give you a free local tour guide to a new city.
According to Bumble, singles shared that they enjoy dating while travelling to learn about the local culture, and travellers may just be more open to love while travelling.
In Bumble's data, 27% of respondents said that they were more open when it comes to the people they date while on vacation, and 48% of people said they look forward to meeting and dating people while travelling.
Compared to previous summers, over half of Gen Z's polled also said they feel more comfortable in their bodies.
Boodram explained that travelling and dating on vacation can make you feel more excited and spontaneous.
"It's just very easy when we are at home to feel predictable, to feel stale, to not feel magical because you're not different and nothing is different around you," says Boodram.
Why are Montreal and Vancouver hot spots for holiday romances?
An aerial shot of Montreal, Quebec.
When it comes to where singles are finding these holiday romances, two Canadian cities are topping the charts.
According to Bumble, the top spots for holiday romances are the following:
- Vancouver, Canada
- New York, USA
- Paris, France
- Costa Rica
- Montréal, Canada
Vancouver beat out the city of love, New York and even Costa Rica for the top spot for holiday romances, and Boodram says it may be because of the city's "active culture."They really hyper-focus on public activities, public parks, if you go over there, you'll notice that too. Everybody goes out."
Boodram says Vancouver is beautiful, public-facing, and walkable and that all of those great things coincide with meeting people for romantic connections.
Montreal hit number five on the list, and Boodram says that from what she heard about Montreal, it's probably because it's a walker's city from the cobblestone streets to its rich history.
"I think that cities like that, which are walker cities, kind of keep that culture with it where maybe there are a couple destinations that you have in mind, 'I want to seek this venue, I want to go to this museum, I want to go to this restaurant,' But moreover, I just want to get out and be in the city because naturally, the ambiance is so beautiful," says Boodram.
How to date safely while traveling
If you're going to date while on vacation, Boodram recommends setting dates during the daytime and in a public space.
She also advises that you make sure another person knows where you will be and who you'll be travelling with.
"You don't want to make it difficult for yourself to get out of scenarios that you just don't have 100% confidence in."
How to set fling expectations
If you're going to be in a city for a limited time only, setting expectations may be easier than you think.
Boodram says that dating while travelling gives people the opportunity to be clear about what they want and what they're looking for.
"It's incredibly organic to weave into the conversation while you're travelling. 'I'm only here for a week or but I travel back very often,' or 'I'm only here for the next few days. However, I want to continue conversations with people that I meet here. How do you feel about that?' or 'I'm only here for a day, and that's all I have to offer.'"
So don't worry too much about how you're going to define the relationship when it comes to your holiday romance because chances are all of those questions will come up naturally.
On your next trip, if you're looking for a little vacation love, you can use Bumble's "travel mode," where you can change your location and chat with locals in the area.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.