Texas Was Ranked The Worst State For A Night Out & Somehow Wyoming Even Beat Us
Does Wyoming nightlife beat Texas?
There are many details behind the perfect night out, including a fun atmosphere or affordable drinks – and the US is full of great cities with epic nightlife.
To better understand where to find the best nightlife in the United States, American retailer Nasty Gal ranked all 50 states from best to worst places for a "Girl's Night Out."
In the report sent to Narcity, Wisconsin (No. 1) and Wyoming (No. 2) were the favorites based on data including each state's volume of 5-star clubs, overall public safety measures, and the average price for nightlife essentials like alcohol, fast food, and cab rides.
The Lone Star State made the 50th spot, earning the worst ranking in the entire country, due to general priciness and "low safety levels".
So, how did Texas, a state known for having vibrant club and bar scenes in at least four major cities, get outranked by the entire country?
Well, one factor is that one party night here can cost a pretty penny, according to the ranking.
You'll find yourself spending an average of $12.30 for one mixed drink, Nasty Gal found, which means if you intend to purchase at least three beverages in one night, you could spend nearly $40.
That's not even accounting for the average cab cost within a 5-mile parameter in the southern state, which is $19.
Ranking much higher than Texas is the Cowboy state of Wyoming. With literally seven national parks contained within its border, Wyoming still beats out all other major cities simply for how much less you'll spend in total in one night.