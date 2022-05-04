Elon Musk Has A Cozy $50K House Near Starbase Texas & You Can Visit The Beach Town
The gateway to Mars is on a Texas beach!
It's no secret that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk lives in a tiny coastal beach town in the Texas gulf, just miles from Starbase Texas on Boca Chica beach.
When he's not staying in Austin, he's probably somewhere near the test launch site close to Brownsville. It was hotly speculated last year that he bought a portable "box" home in Cameron County, TX, but he actually denied it in a Tweet stating that he lives in a south Texas house that only costs $50K.
"Feels more homey to live in a small house," Musk included in the post from November 2021. How modest of you, Elon.
Sadly, we don't know what the home looks like, but we totally get the charm of Boca Chica Village, home to 26 residents. The cozy vibes of the Texas coast are too hard to resist, and the beaches there are vast.
The SpaceX CEO has outwardly shown his love for the surrounding areas like Brownville and Cameron County via Tweets and donated funds to local schools.
The eight-mile-long beach itself is very close to the popular resort shores of South Padre Island, boasting impressive sand dunes, salt flats, and SpaceX rockets taking practice flights. You also might catch some Ridley sea turtles nesting on the sand in the spring.
The beaches are completely open to the public, so you can get a front-row seat to witness space history.
Elon is still waiting, however, for the Cameron County judge to agree to change Boca Chica Village to his very own city of Starbase, TX.
