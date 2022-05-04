Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
starbase texas

Elon Musk Has A Cozy $50K House Near Starbase Texas & You Can Visit The Beach Town

The gateway to Mars is on a Texas beach!

Texas Staff Writer
A picture of Elon Musk. Right: Sea shells on the Boca Chica Beach.

A picture of Elon Musk. Right: Sea shells on the Boca Chica Beach.

Hutchinsphoto | Dreamstime, Trip Advisor

It's no secret that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk lives in a tiny coastal beach town in the Texas gulf, just miles from Starbase Texas on Boca Chica beach.

When he's not staying in Austin, he's probably somewhere near the test launch site close to Brownsville. It was hotly speculated last year that he bought a portable "box" home in Cameron County, TX, but he actually denied it in a Tweet stating that he lives in a south Texas house that only costs $50K.

"Feels more homey to live in a small house," Musk included in the post from November 2021. How modest of you, Elon.

Sadly, we don't know what the home looks like, but we totally get the charm of Boca Chica Village, home to 26 residents. The cozy vibes of the Texas coast are too hard to resist, and the beaches there are vast.

The SpaceX CEO has outwardly shown his love for the surrounding areas like Brownville and Cameron County via Tweets and donated funds to local schools.

The eight-mile-long beach itself is very close to the popular resort shores of South Padre Island, boasting impressive sand dunes, salt flats, and SpaceX rockets taking practice flights. You also might catch some Ridley sea turtles nesting on the sand in the spring.

The beaches are completely open to the public, so you can get a front-row seat to witness space history.

Elon is still waiting, however, for the Cameron County judge to agree to change Boca Chica Village to his very own city of Starbase, TX.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...