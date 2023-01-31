Here's What $365K Can Get You For A House In Texas & Canadians Can't Get Over How Big It Is
"That much in Alberta gets you a 2 bedroom condo if you're lucky."
People around the globe are often gobsmacked when they find out just how low the prices of houses are in Texas.
Realtor Isaiah Ramos (@isaiah_ramos_rgv_realtor) recently shared a TikTok video showing a massive four-bedroom, freshly constructed house for sale in Alamo, TX, and its $366,500 price tag is shocking so many users.
Posted only three days ago, the house tour has received seven million views and over 14,000 commenters pointing out just how low the price is compared to other places like California and Canada.
Welcome to 911 Thomas Ln., Alamo, TX 78516! Look at this New Construction Home at Tower's Landing | Alamo, TX.
Home Details:
Price: $366,500.00
New Construction
4 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms
2,222 Living Sq. Ft.
Lot is 0.16788 Acres
HOA is $13 | MO.
Alamo, TX
Listing Agent: Sylvia Godoy | Texas Premier Realty
The gray modern-style home is located outside McAllen, TX, where the real estate website Zillow shows that four-bedroom houses in the same south Texas area cost between $125K - $660K.
The interior of the previously mentioned property is pretty open and airy, with super tall ceilings, the most extravagant primary bathroom and closet, and a big backyard complete with a patio.
Commenters are guessing what they think it would realistically cost in other states.
"In Cali, that would be one mil," one user wrote. Another person replied to this comment estimating the home would cost over $20 million if it were located in New York.
However, it's mostly Canadians who can't seem to fathom the price.
"That much in Alberta gets you a two-bedroom condo if you're lucky," someone shared.
A part of the comment section on the viral TikTok.isaiah_ramos_rgv_realtor | TikTok
Seriously, so many Canadians have voiced how pricey the spot would be if it were located in their country.
"Canadians be like: I bought a house with a toilet and a stove that cost more than that," another person chimed in the comment section of the viral clip.
Many are estimating prices for the same house in CA would be in the millions.
To help them justify their shock, we used the same search metrics as the Texas house on Zillow in Toronto, ON.
The website shows houses are considerably pricier up north and range from $500K to as high as $1.3 million.