This Texas City Has The State’s Cheapest Rent & It's $1K Lower Than The Average
It's so afforadble.
With the increasing prices of just about everything these days, it can be nice to save money wherever you can, and that even includes rent.
A study of the cities with the cheapest rent in Texas revealed that Odessa, TX is currently the place to move if Texans want to save on monthly costs.
According to the 2022 data from Apartment List, the average price for a two-bedroom apartment in the west Texas town was only $693, which is so much less than the estimated statewide average of $1,933.86.
The website's analysts tracked rent prices around the Lone Star State to create estimated data.
The results show Odessa's 2BR rent is an entire $1,240 less than what is regularly found elsewhere in major cities like Houston and Dallas, TX.
However, big city lovers might not want to move out here as the town has all the Wild West vibes you could find in a John Wayne movie.
A total of 118,775 people are currently calling the small Texas city home, the World Population Review estimates, and many of them are getting to enjoy these incredibly low rentals.
You might want to act now if you're planning on taking advantage of the low rent average, as the Apartment List data further shows that Odessa renters experienced a massive 22.5% increase in cost from January 2022 to January 2023.
Nonetheless, it looks like prices will only get higher as Texas' rent grew 4.2%, while the entire country saw a 3.3% change.
Perhaps people are simply catching word of the cheap rental rates here and in Midland, TX with an $837 average.