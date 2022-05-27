7 Cute Texas Cabins, Cottages & Bungalows To Rent With Your Besties For Cheap This Summer
We found lakeside rentals and a mansion with a pool!
Hopefully, at this point in the year, we're all headed for a summer vacation soon. It's simply the best time of year to get together with all your BFFs and plan an escape to somewhere in Texas.
Whether it be for one night, a weekend, or a whole week, there are cheap stays all over the state waiting to host you.
However, we don't want to stay in any old boring vacation rental wherever we visit. Who would?
So we created this trusty list of Texas' cutest cottages, cabins, bungalows, and beyond that can fit at least four of your fave people.
Canyon Lake A Frame Cottage
A black A-frame cabin.
$140/night (sleeps 5)
Address: Canyon Lake, TX
Why You Need To Go: This adorable A-frame cabin is just minutes away from one of the clearest lakes in Texas.
Little Reata Cabin
The front exterior of the Little Reata Cabin.
$155/night (sleeps 4)
Address: Flint, TX
Why You Need To Go: It's a peaceful, modest cabin right on a lake. Sounds pretty relaxing to us.
Cozy La Grange Victorian Home
The front exterior and yard of a Victorian home in La Grange, TX.
$154/night (sleeps 4)
Address: La Grange, TX
Why You Need To Go: We love a good Victorian-style home and this one in La Grange is too charming to resist.
The Mission
The Mission property in Kerrville, TX.
$157/night (sleeps 4)
Address: Kerrville, TX
Why You Need To Go: If you like an eclectic vibe wherever you stay, this one is for you. Plus, there's a fire pit to remember old times around.
Hill Country Bungalow
The front exterior of the Hill Country Bungalow.
$176/night (sleeps 4)
Address: Comal County, TX
Why You Need To Go: A little hill country overlook never hurt anybody. This bungalow has a pleasant little balcony to sip your morning coffee on while surveying the rolling hills.
Lake Travis Treehouse
An overview of the Treehouse on Lake Travis.
$265/night (sleeps 4)
Address: Lakeway, TX
Why You Need To Go: High above Lake Travis, this circular "treehouse" has a fun swimming pool just steps away.
Historic Count Capps House
The backyard of the Historic Count Capps House.
$288/night (sleeps 10)
Address: Fort Worth, TX
Why You Need To Go: The price might look a bit hefty, but you get a whole historic house to yourselves. Also, it fits up to 10 people so it's pretty much made for splitting costs with friends!
