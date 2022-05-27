Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

texas cabin rentals

7 Cute Texas Cabins, Cottages & Bungalows To Rent With Your Besties For Cheap This Summer

We found lakeside rentals and a mansion with a pool!

Texas Staff Writer
The Little Reata Cabin rental. Right: The pool at Historic Count Capps House on Lake Worth.

Airbnb, Airbnb

Hopefully, at this point in the year, we're all headed for a summer vacation soon. It's simply the best time of year to get together with all your BFFs and plan an escape to somewhere in Texas.

Whether it be for one night, a weekend, or a whole week, there are cheap stays all over the state waiting to host you.

However, we don't want to stay in any old boring vacation rental wherever we visit. Who would?

So we created this trusty list of Texas' cutest cottages, cabins, bungalows, and beyond that can fit at least four of your fave people.

Canyon Lake A Frame Cottage

A black A-frame cabin.

Airbnb

$140/night (sleeps 5)

Address: Canyon Lake, TX

Book

Why You Need To Go: This adorable A-frame cabin is just minutes away from one of the clearest lakes in Texas.

Little Reata Cabin

The front exterior of the Little Reata Cabin.

Airbnb

$155/night (sleeps 4)

Address: Flint, TX

Book

Why You Need To Go: It's a peaceful, modest cabin right on a lake. Sounds pretty relaxing to us.

Cozy La Grange Victorian Home

The front exterior and yard of a Victorian home in La Grange, TX.

VRBO

$154/night (sleeps 4)

Address: La Grange, TX

Book

Why You Need To Go: We love a good Victorian-style home and this one in La Grange is too charming to resist.

The Mission

The Mission property in Kerrville, TX.

VRBO

$157/night (sleeps 4)

Address: Kerrville, TX

Book

Why You Need To Go: If you like an eclectic vibe wherever you stay, this one is for you. Plus, there's a fire pit to remember old times around.

Hill Country Bungalow

The front exterior of the Hill Country Bungalow.

Airbnb

$176/night (sleeps 4)

Address: Comal County, TX

Book

Why You Need To Go: A little hill country overlook never hurt anybody. This bungalow has a pleasant little balcony to sip your morning coffee on while surveying the rolling hills.

Lake Travis Treehouse

An overview of the Treehouse on Lake Travis.

Airbnb

$265/night (sleeps 4)

Address: Lakeway, TX

Book

Why You Need To Go: High above Lake Travis, this circular "treehouse" has a fun swimming pool just steps away.

Historic Count Capps House

The backyard of the Historic Count Capps House.

Airbnb

$288/night (sleeps 10)

Address: Fort Worth, TX

Book

Why You Need To Go: The price might look a bit hefty, but you get a whole historic house to yourselves. Also, it fits up to 10 people so it's pretty much made for splitting costs with friends!

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.

