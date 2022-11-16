Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

house prices in texas

Here's What A $359K Home Looks Like In Texas & People Around The World Are Shocked

"In Toronto, the doorbell alone will cost you $359,000."

Desk Editor, Texas
The front of the Texas house shown in the viral TikTok video. Right: The restroom of the Texas home shown in the viral TikTok clip.

navarealtygroup | TikTok

They say everything is bigger in Texas. However, this phrase doesn’t necessarily apply to the cost of living and house prices in the Lone Star State.

A Texas realtor group TikTok account (@navarealtygroup) recently posted a video that has already gained more than 4.3 million views and thousands of comments from users making comparisons.

According to Ramsey Solutions, a financial website, the average cost of living in Texas is seven percent lower than the U.S. average. The median price of a house in Austin is $409,079, while San Antonio homes have a standard price of $213, 905.

What $359k buys you in Texas! 🤠Listed by: Hortencia Villarreal Nexus Real Estate #homes #houses #texas #texashomes #housetours #rgv #956

The viral clip shows a luxurious and spacious house listed for a $359,000 price, a tag many consider very cheap.

"That’s about 5 million in Cali," a user wrote in the comment section, comparing California market prices to the Texas property.

"In Florida, they charge the same for a two-bedroom apartment," another person chimed in.

Americans were not the only ones shocked. People from different parts of the world also joined the conversation contrasting the markets in the countries they live in.

"In Toronto, the doorbell alone will cost you $359,000," a TikToker shared.

"That is 2.2 million approximately in Australia," another user wrote.

"This money gets you a bike spot for one day in Amsterdam," a person commented.

The property shown in the previously mentioned clip was listed by realtor Hortencia Villarreal and is located in the city of Los Fresnos, Texas.

