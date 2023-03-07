This Is What A $355K House Looks Like In Texas & It's Making Canadians So Jealous
"Why am I still living in Canada with these house prices in Texas?"
Texas has an impressive real estate market boasting house prices that are so shockingly low that it doesn't seem real, but it definitely is.
Proof of that was recently shown in a viral TikTok posted by realtor Isaiah Ramos (@isaiah_ramos_rgv_realtor) of a brand new four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Rio Grande City, TX, with a $355,000 listing price that made people, mainly Canadians, so jealous.
The 2,200 sq. ft. house offers features like a 2-car garage, quartz countertops, porcelain tile flooring, and a covered patio, all sitting atop a half acre of land.
Welcome to 1752 Riverside St, Rio Grande City, TX 78582! A New Construction Home at River Bend | Rio Grande City
Home Details:
▪️Price: $355,000.00
▪️New Construction
▪️4 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms
▪️Lot is 0.51 Acres
▪️2,200 Living Sq. Ft.
▪️HOA: ❌❌❌
▪️2 Car Garage

Listing Agent: Angela Navarrete | Keller Williams Realty RGV
MLS #: 397670
The house is described as a "custom" design. It has an open floor plan throughout the four rooms and an overall sleek, modern look with black, grey, and white as the predominant design colors.
We can't forget the massive primary bedroom that has a huge, Texas-sized closet that comes with a mirror and a stunning walk-in shower in the bathroom.
In five days, the social media clip received 1.3 million views and the obligatory comments from North Americans comparing how pricey the same property would be in their area.
A part of the comment section on the Texas house TikTok.isaiah_ramos_rgv_realtor | TikTok
Canadians, more than anyone, are the viewers who seem to be most envious of the $355K price, so much so that some are even willing to move to Texas.
"Why am I still living in Canada with these house prices in Texas?" one user wrote. Another one said, "$22 mill in Vancouver. I'll see you in Texas soon."
Others went on to compare the Texas property to their provinces and cities with comments like "about 2 million in Calgary" or "that's a million + in Quebec City. Insane."
We checked out similar listings on Zillow in the Calgary, AB area and found listings actually range from $390K - $2 million in Canadian dollars.