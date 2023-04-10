These Top 10 US Cities Have The Cheapest Housing Prices & Tons Of Job Opportunities
The midwest is looking cheap! 🏠
Many have been stuck in the incessant state of waiting for the sky-high prices of the housing market in the United States to go down, so maybe it's time to work with what we have available.
A recent study found the top ten cities in the country with some of the lowest housing prices right now — we’re talking in the $90K range — as well as a plethora of local job opportunities.
Out of the entire list, Birmingham, AL, by far, was found to have the cheapest average home value at just $90,289, which is a lot less than the second cheapest spot in Montgomery, AL, with a $127,789 average.
GOBankingRates compiled Zillow and Bureau of Labor Statisticsdata from 200 of America's top housing markets based on each city's typical home value, monthly rent, and labor force participation according to the Metro Statistical Area unemployment rate.
It seems states like Alabama and Indiana are two of America's cheapest areas to lay your roots down, as three cities from each state made the top of the list.
While other top cities like Sioux Falls, SD, and Lincoln, NE, have pricier home averages ($250K - $300K), they currently lead the country in the employment rate category with a 71-74% participation in local jobs.
Other cities that made the rankings include Evansville, IN ($168,401 average home price), Springfield, MO ($213,892), Fort Wayne, IN ($202,934), Huntsville, AL ($127,789), Milwaukee, WI ($173,931), and Indianapolis, IN ($216,351).
Whether you're looking for a permanent place to call home or just a new town to work in, one of these cities could be the perfect fit. And with their relatively low housing costs and awesome employment opportunities, you just can't go wrong.