This Is The Most Desirable Neighborhood In The US & The Average Home Price Is So Cheap
So many people search this area on Zillow!
With a constantly fluctuating U.S. housing market, it makes sense that the most desirable zip code in the States has some pretty affordable home prices, and you can thank Texas real estate for that.
In a 2023 study from HouseFresh, researchers revealed the hottest area for American homebuyers right now, and it is the quiet suburbs of Northeast Dallas.
The researchers combed through Zillow data of the country's 100 most populous cities to find what locations buyers are most interested in and the North Texas neighborhood came out on top.
According to the data, homes for sale in areas like Lake Highlands and Merriman Park receive a massive average of 36,113 daily views on the real estate app.
HouseFresh says this town is so sought after because of the sheer amount of family-friendly, cheap options to move into. In fact, Zillow says the average home value in that part of the Lone Star State currently is $425,393, which is about $100K less than the national average.
These DFW homes are also nearly 1.8 million bucks less than the $2.3 million average of the second-place neighborhood on the list, the Hollywood Hills in California.
If you're looking to move to somewhere near Lake Highlands, you can expect things like a charming vibe, an overall low crime rate, and a quick 29-minute commute to the big city.
As far as places not to go, the Zillow data shows homebuyers are steering clear of areas like Durham, NC's Warehouse District and the Wanamaker neighborhood of Indianapolis, IN, which only receive a total of 12 daily views.