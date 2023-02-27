Here’s What A $1.5K Houston Apartment Looks Like & It's Making US Renters So Jealous
"That's about $3,000+ in California."
As if people needed any more reasons to move to Texas, a recent viral TikTok shows off just how cheap you can get an apartment in the Houston area.
TikTok user Abby Saavedra (@abby_saavedra) recently toured a brand new two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Cypress, TX available for $1,570 in monthly rent.
A massive total of 7.7 million people have seen the clip of the north H-Town spot posted just four days ago, and over 3,000 commenters seem to be quite shocked by the price tag.
The Bayou City apartment has high ceilings and a wide-open feel between its rooms and bathroom and closet areas.
The place is also complete with a brand-new kitchen full of shiny appliances like a stainless steel fridge, a huge sink, and a washer and dryer.
Various Zillow listings show that prices are pretty similar for two-bedroom apartments in Cypress' Bridgeland community, so it looks like these prices just can't be beaten.
The monthly rent for that amount of space is what has Americans from all over comparing what they would be likely to pay in other parts of the country.
Seriously, people from coast to coast are writing comments like "That's about $3000+ in California" or "3,500 easy in New Jersey."
Even Texans from other major cities are loving the low prices Houston has, as cities like Dallas and Austin have seen rent skyrocket over the years, Narcity reported in 2022.
"I need to move to Houston," one user wrote. "In Dallas, rent is high."
However, if you're looking for the Lone Star State's cheapest rent, you'll want to head out to Odessa, TX, where it's an entire $1K lower than the national average.