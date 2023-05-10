This US City Is The Best Place To Watch The Next Solar Eclipse & The Views Will Be Stunning
Grab your "eclipse glasses."
The next total solar eclipse, one of the most spectacular celestial events we Earthlings get to experience on occasion, is projected to be on full display for much of the United States next spring. However, there is one particular city that will have the best views of them all.
Much like the 2017 solar event, another viewable "Great American" total solar eclipse will take place in April 2024, according to NASA, which means the moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth.
When the rare event happens, the skies darken in the middle of the day for a few minutes, and the moon casts an eerie-looking shadow over the Sun, so Americans will definitely want to be sure you're in the best spot possible for the impressive views, and we know just where to go!
So, if you're hyped about the next "Great American Eclipse" and want to plan out your viewing day, we have all you need to know, including the time of the eclipse, the line of totality, and even a few safety viewing tips.
When is the next solar eclipse?
North America's next total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024, starting in Mexico, traveling over the United States, and up into Canada.
The timing of the eclipse varies with each state, though the total eclipse takes nearly two and a half hours from start to finish, based on NASA's estimates.
On that day, the partial eclipse can be seen as early as 12:23 p.m. CST in Dallas, TX, for example, with totality starting at 1:40 p.m., reaching maximum totality two minutes later at 1:42 p.m., then partially eclipsing again until it finishes at 3:02 p.m.
It will be Monday, so you just might have your lunchtime planned that day with your eyes (safely) on the sky!
What U.S. states will see the solar eclipse?
Unfortunately, not all Americans will get to see the next total solar eclipse! The path of totality travels northeast only through 13 U.S. states.
Visibility starts at 12:23 p.m CST with the Lone Star State, then on to Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and the last state in the path, Maine ending at 4:40 p.m EST.
NASA has a table with projected times for major cities in each of these states that you might want to check out!
Where is the best place to see the 2024 eclipse?
While most of these states will get striking views of the total solar eclipse, the small Texas town of Sulphur Springs is regarded as one of the best viewing spots, according to Travel + Leisure.
This quaint city outside of Dallas, TX will have a total of four minutes and 20 seconds of visible totality—the moon covering the sun—for sky-gazers to gawk at.
Here, in Sulphur Springs, TX, the entire eclipse process will begin with a partial eclipse at 12:25 p.m. CST and eventually finish by 3:04 p.m.
How can you be safe during a solar eclipse?
You will want to follow all safety measures to ensure you don't damage your eyes, as you should not simply stare up at the sky without eye protection during the next total solar eclipse.
"Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer," NASA says. "The concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury."
A pair of "eclipse glasses" or a handheld solar viewer should do the trick safely instead of regular sunglasses.