A 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse Can Be Seen In The US Next Month & Here's How To Watch
Here's who will see the show.
Keep your eyes on the skies! A solar eclipse will take place over North America next month, and it promises to be a pretty spectacular show.
A "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse will be visible over several U.S. states in October, the first visible in the country since 2012.
On October 14, eight states in the U.S. Southwest will be treated to an epic display when the moon passes between the sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth.
According to NASA, because the moon will be farther away from Earth, it will appear smaller than the sun and won't completely cover the star when it passes in front of it, creating a "ring of fire" effect.
According to the Farmers' Almanac, the solar eclipse could be considered a "dress rehearsal" for the Great North American Total Eclipse set to hit the sky on April 8, 2024, when the moon will completely block out the sun and turn day into night.
The October eclipse will begin in the U.S. and will be visible from Oregon through northern California, northeast Nevada, central Utah, northeast Arizona, southwest Colorado, central New Mexico, and southern Texas, weather permitting.
Parts of Mexico and many countries in South and Central America will also be able to see the show, with the eclipse travelling to Central America, passing over Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Panama, NASA says. In the U.S., the eclipse will begin in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PT.
The eclipse will then travel through Colombia before ending off the coast of Natal, Brazil.
It will also be partially visible in parts of Western Canada, according to Espace pour la vie Montreal. Though Canada is outside the path of the eclipse, and therefore won't experience the "ring of fire" effect, in Vancouver, about 82% of the surface of the sun will be hidden at maximum eclipse.
If you plan on watching, NASA is reminding viewers that it is never safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing.
You can use eclipse glasses, a handheld solar viewer or view the eclipse indirectly by creating a pinhole projector. Sun care, like sunscreen, a hat, and protective clothing, is also recommended for those planning on catching the show.
