9 Things You'll Almost Definitely See On Florida Dating Profiles
How many times can I debate pineapple on pizza? 🙄
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
It's around the holiday season, which goes hand-in-hand with "cuffing season," and dating online is all the rage.
Whether you're trying to find a short-term or long-term relationship, you're putting yourself out there and curating the perfect page to showcase your best self.
Dating in different states varies on the profiles you might see, but dating in Florida, specifically, is quite unique. A few things I found on these profiles are quite bizarre, others a bit charming and some just downright scream "Florida man".
So, I did my due diligence and gathered some research for...uh...work, and am showing you the guaranteed things you're bound to see when swiping right or left on your future bae.
The Fisherman
A man holding a fish.
Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Fishing is a rather popular sport all across Florida, but there is something men believe is so appealing about holding the slimy animal right up to the camera.
Whether they are holding the fish by its tail, kneeling down in front of a school of freshly caught dead sealife or (such as in the photo above) holding the scaly creature on either side, men love this photo and seem to believe it shows their good side.
I know it shows a part of their life that they love, but all I picture is the fishy smell and killing animals... and it just ruins everything.
The Miami Man
Florida has some gorgeous views and awesome skylines.
More often than not, you'll see a man in a short sleeve button-up, distressed jeans, and designer sneakers, holding a bottle of alcohol on the balcony of their friend's Miami apartment.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with this, but you can close your eyes and picture a different person with the same backdrop doing the same pose as you swipe.
The Relaxed Beach Bum
A prompt on a dating app.
Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Almost every potential new match answers the prompt, "my simple pleasures" or "what is your typical Sunday."
If they don't say football or brunch, you can almost guarantee they absolutely love the beach and that's where you can find them.
Sometimes they publish the gym, but it's almost always followed by the sandy shores and ocean blues.
The Yacht Broker or Captain
On your profile, you have the option to put your occupation. In Florida, you'd think the majority of men are real estate agents, but that's not necessarily the case.
So many males publish photos at marinas with massive yachts behind them or behind the wheel of a water vessel.
Yacht Brokers and Boat Captains are one of the most commonly swiped jobs I've seen, and, as someone who lived in other states, it's not as common.
The Golfer ... and he expects you to love golfing, too!
A man's dating profile about golf.
Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Golf is quite a popular sport in Florida. The PGA tournament is held in Jupiter, and there are more golf country clubs in the Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Orlando areas than you can even imagine.
Some men are so focused on the game, they don't realize they practically wrote a love letter to golf rather than to find their new beau! That one is par for the course.
The One That Didn't Think Before He Published
A response to a prompt on the dating apps.
Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Honestly... I'll just leave this one here.
The Boat Date
Now, some dating apps offer a poll option as a conversation starter. One of the polls you can provide answers for is an "ideal first date."
More than once, I've seen people put a "boat" as a choice to pick. Maybe I'm not adventurous, but being stuck in the middle of the ocean with a stranger doesn't sound ideal and is just downright creepy.
The Pineapple On Pizza Debate
A response to a dating prompt.
Jenna Kelley | Narcity
After seeing this debate on so many profiles, I began to wonder if there was a secret Florida website that gave away "response ideas" or "conversation starters."
I don't know how many times someone can argue this topic, but it's so overrated.
Leave the pizza alone!
The Nickleback Fan
A response to dating app prompts.
Jenna Kelley | Narcity
So, I can see how different men from different states might debate this topic as Nickleback is quite popular, but it's unique and it can be a great opener to a conversation about music styles.
People publish something about Nickleback in Florida more than anywhere else I've lived, so it's safe to say it can make the list.
Also, I don't know what this man is writing. Nickleback is so underrated.