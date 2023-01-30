Florida Is Ranked One Of The Best States For Singles & It Beat Texas
I guess it's time to get out our dating apps.📲
To some, Florida's dating scene is a bit chaotic — even Facebook groups have been created to call out if your significant other is cheating on you. However, the Sunshine State has recently ranked the third best place in the U.S. to be single for its landscape to find love.
No, really. The finance website WalletHub conducted a study on "2023's Best & Worst States for Singles," and they believe a state with a lot of attractions calls for romantic adventures to navigate your dating life.
So, with this in mind, California took the first place, New York took second, Florida received the third spot, and Texas ranked fourth, which might be surprising as many of the Lone Star State's cities were found to be the most "unfaithful" in America.
The data was based on dating opportunities, dating economics, as well as romance and fun.
For dating opportunities, they looked at online apps and local participation. They also studied the gender balance of singles.
When it comes to economics, the researchers essentially looked at what would be best afforded on first dates, like the cost of coffee, beer and wine. They also studied housing affordability and employment rates for singles.
The "Romance & Fun" category includes movies, restaurants, music festivals and nightlife per capita.
Florida has a high ranking for the number of opportunities available to meet new people and the number of things to do there, but they rank mid-tier for economics.
The state's overall score was 65.57%, with Texas trailing behind at 63.12%.
With Valentine's day coming up, it seems Florida might just be the best getaway for those looking for love.