Florida Beat New York As One Of The Most Sinful States In The US & Here's Why It's So Wicked
Maybe that's why "Florida Man" is so popular... 🤔
2023's Most Sinful States in America were listed and Florida made it in the top five. While many people know the stereotypical "Florida Man" headlines, the state ranked fourth place for many other reasons...and it even beat New York, which is home to a city that never sleeps.
WalletHub conducted a recent study based on "immoral and illicit behavior" that coined the Sunshine State as more sinful than The Big Apple, which was placed at No. 10.
They categorized a number of topics, like violent crimes, average time spent on adult entertainment sites, amount of people with a gambling disorder and even beauty salons per capita.
These topics were then placed under different behavioral factors, such as jealousy, greed, lust and vanity.
Nevada, home to the literal "Sin City" (Las Vegas) ranked No. 1, California placed at No. 2 and Louisiana is No. 3.
Researchers found that Florida overall got an average rating 52%, whereas New York fell behind at 48%, however, the highest topic the Southern State ranked for was "Vanity," making third on the list...but New York defeated Florida at No. 1 in that topic.
The Northeast state has more beauty salons per capita than Florida does. Other data collected under the "Vanity" umbrella included the number of google searches in each place for plastic surgery, as well as the amount spent on household and personal care products.
Florida ranked No. 6 for Jealousy, No. 7 for Lust, and No. 11 in Laziness. New York trailed far behind in these categories, which pushed the state back to it's 10th rank.