A Florida Facebook Group Shares If Your Boyfriend Is Cheating On You & TikTok Is Obsessed
It's giving John Tucker vibes.
A private Facebook group reveals if you and someone else are dating the same guy, and creators on TikTok made viral videos urging other ladies to join. There are groups for different U.S. cities, and there's one for the South Florida region.
Essentially, women can join this group and tell others about men they suspect are not being faithful or they might have had a bad experience with.
"This group is a place for women to protect and empower other women while warning each other of men who might be liars, cheaters, abusers, or exhibit any type of toxic or dangerous behavior," the admin of the group wrote in the "about this group" section.
One woman went on TikTok and said she joined the group because she felt wary about someone she was dating and said she found two other women in the group that "he has preyed on."
@_itscaryn
PSA to all of South Florida’s Single Ladies 📣 #join #southflorida #miami #broward #ladies #single #dating #datingadvice #besafe #StJudeDadPhotos
"If you want to date, be safe about it. This is the group that we've needed for a really long time, especially in this area," she said.
Many people in the comments were making jokes about dating in the southern part of the state.
"LMFAOOOOOOO YALL ARE ABOUT TO CATCH SAME DUDE DATING 5 OTHER GIRLS 😂😂 Miami is wicked 🌴❤️," wrote one user.
Another creator made a video about the group also encouraging women to join.
The group says it's a safe place for women, but that they cannot control what the group users do outside of the online community and urges them to post anonymously.
They also have domestic violence hotlines listed as a resource.